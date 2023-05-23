The One Secret to a Happy Pet During your Holiday Travels

(Photo by Tim Gouw)
Memorial Day is right around the corner — which means the official kick-off to summer travel is here! And, the one secret to make sure you have a happy pet as your travel companion is to make a list (and check it twice) to assure you don’t leave home without any important items.
With that in mind, Trupanion — a leader in medical insurance for pets — is sharing seven expert tips from staff veterinarian Dr. Sarah Nold on how to best travel with your furry friend so everyone enjoys their summer travel plans.
By Car
- If possible bring enough food to last the entire trip, as a change of food can cause stomach upset in some pets.
- Make sure your dog is secure, either in a carrier or a properly fitted harness/collar, before opening your car door to minimize the risk of your dog getting lost.
- Extra towels are always great to have on hand, among other things they can help protect upholstery in case it’s raining or snowing outside of the car.
- Traveling by car definitely allows for more flexibility.
For example, if your pet is showing signs of distress you can detour to a veterinarian for evaluation. I recommend bringing a copy of your pet’s medical records, especially if your pet is being treated and/or monitored for a condition by your veterinarian.
By Plane
- If your travel involves a plane, call the airline to determine if your dog is approved for riding in the cabin or if they will have to go in cargo.
- Most airlines require a USDA health certificate issued by a veterinarian for your dog, this usually needs to be issued within 10 days of travel.
- No matter the mode of travel, have your pet microchipped to help with identification if they should get lost.