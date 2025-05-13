The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Application Opens May 22!

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

The wait is over! The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has announced it will reopen the popular Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program on Thursday, May 22. In even more exciting news, the program will remain open longer this year due to funds awarded to DEQ last summer through the Climate Equity and Resilience Through Action grant. Any vehicles purchased or leased before May 22 are not eligible to apply for the rebate.

In 2024 the program was fully subscribed in two months.

DEQ offers two rebates*:

Standard Rebate (Open to all Oregon residents, businesses, non-profits and government agencies): Up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or a new zero-emission ​motorcycle selected from the Standard Rebate Eligible Vehicle List.

Charge Ahead Rebate (Open to low- and moderate-income households and nonprofit, low-income service providers): For example a single person household making less than $62,600 and a family of four making less than $128,600 could be eligible for the rebate — Income qualifications found here The Used Charge Ahead Rebate: $5,000 for the purchase or lease of an eligible used battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The New Charge Ahead Rebate: Up to $7,500 for the purchase or lease of an eligible new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Select vehicle options from the Charge Ahead Eligible Vehicle List.



This process can be confusing and difficult to anyone who has never used incentive programs, so the team at The Environmental Center will be hosting an information session on May 19 at 4:30-6pm where anyone can learn how the rebate programs works and our Climate and Transportation Policy Manager, Neil Baunsgard, will walk you through the qualification process, both federal tax credits, state rebates, and utility charging incentives, and answer any questions prospective participants have about the program. Between state and federal incentives, low to moderate income households can get up to $9,000 off the purchase of a used electric vehicle.

This is an incredibly valuable rebate program for not only advancing sustainability in Central Oregon and getting more EVs on the road, but for anyone who qualifies as low income to get a high-quality vehicle, with significantly reduced operating expenses, at a reduced price.

“We are so excited to see this very impactful rebate program back and available for income-qualified Central Oregonians!” said Neil Baunsgard. “Driving an EV can be a really affordable option and these rebates can really open the door to these clean vehicles.”

About The Environmental Center:

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life. Our programs help people translate their concern for the environment into practical local actions that are good for people and the planet.

envirocenter.org • 16 NW Kansas Avenue, Bend • 541-385-6908