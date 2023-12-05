The Oregonian Names LRS Architects Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive Year

LRS Architects, a firm that values innovation, creativity, and collaboration, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 2023 Top Workplaces honor by The Oregonian for the eighth consecutive year. This highly distinguished award is based on employee feedback across the state in a yearly survey conducted by The Oregonian and the research firm Energage LLC.

“We are incredibly proud of the culture of our firm and that LRS has been recognized as one of the 2023 Top Workplaces in Oregon once again,” said Trish Nixon, president at LRS Architects. “This award speaks to the supportive environment we foster here at LRS and our collective undertaking to provide an inclusive, people-first mindset that draws our exceptional team together.”

LRS Architects values work-life balance, employee morale, providing flexibility and putting people first. In addition to encouraging excellence within the office, the firm supports team members in pursuing their own interests and passions outside of the workplace. The firm is dedicated to developing meaningful and long-term partnerships with clients and producing work that generates a positive impact on local communities.

The Top Workplaces Award has been running for 12 years, promoting the best work environments in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The Oregonian and its partner in the survey, Energage LLC, are committed to giving employees a voice and recognizing the firms that do the most for their people.

About LRS Architects:

LRS Architects is a majority women-owned architecture and interior design firm with offices in Portland and Bend. Founded in 1976, the award-winning practice is driven by a passion for good design that goes beyond aesthetics to create vibrant communities and spaces that support the well-being of those who inhabit them. With 135 design professionals, the firm is committed to partnering collaboratively with clients to positively shape the human experience through the physical environment. The diversity of the firm’s project experience provides a broad perspective and proven expertise in design, problem-solving, documentation, and project delivery methods. The firm’s work, while centered in the Pacific Northwest, is found throughout the United States in over 30 states, as well as in China, Canada, and Nicaragua. Recognized with dozens of awards, the practice’s work has been featured in hundreds of publications, including Architect, Fast Company, ENR, and Office Snapshots, among many others. LRS is an Oregonian Top Workplace Award Winner 2016-2023.

