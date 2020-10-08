The Pandemic We Were Not Prepared For

(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon State University-Cascades)

The Science, Politics & Future of Pandemics & Our Life

Oregon State University-Cascades presents Science Pub on October 12 from 6-7:30pm, airing on YouTube and Facebook Live. The Science Pub is free. Register here.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caught most nations off guard, wreaking havoc with massive mortality and morbidity, while creating major economic damage and disruption to daily lives and work. Around the globe, countries have responded with a range of policies and attitudes, resulting in a spectrum of outcomes.

Join Chunhuei Chi, a professor in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences and director of the Center for Global Health as he analyzes how various countries have responded to the pandemic and the consequences of those responses.

You’ll learn more about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and follow it from its discovery in China to its spread to the rest of the world. Chi will explore effective pandemic control policies that some nations have implemented, as well as key social-political factors that help explain the variations we see in national responses.

Chi will share insight about how we can control this pandemic effectively, what a post-COVID-19 world may look like and how we can prepare for it and even shape it. Following registration, audience members will receive viewing instructions.

