The Peaks 360 Announces Commitment to Local Nonprofit Furnish Hope

(Current solar-powered residence | Photo courtesy of The Peaks 360)

The Peaks 360, a rural housing development coming to Redmond, announced a new commitment to local nonprofit Furnish Hope. This contribution includes financial support for the nonprofit’s programs and events, along with access to resources and networks that help promote healthy internal growth within the nonprofit.

Furnish Hope is a nonprofit that transforms empty homes into furnished ones for those in the Central Oregon community who have expressed a specific need. These needs often include veterans looking for stability, those who are at risk of being homeless, families who lost their home and possessions in a natural disaster, foster families, people fleeing abusive situations and those with disabilities.

After more than four years in operation, Furnish Hope has grown to be an organization that furnishes more than 600 homes a year, providing stability, respect, and of course, hope, to people in need, “The vision for Furnish Hope is to literally bring hope to people’s lives, people who have had that rug pulled out from under them,” said Megan Martin, Furnish Hope’s founding executive director. “There are a lot of people trying to get back on their feet and gain independence, and we help with that transition.”

Martin said that the Peaks 360 team, both as individuals and providing access to other resources, have been incredible financial supporters of the nonprofit’s mission, along with providing training and professional development to help grow and maintain the nonprofit.

“Early in 2023, one of our key initiatives was to increase our board and to focus on board development and strategic planning as an organization,” Martin said. “The resources and support that The Peaks 360 provided have proved to be invaluable. The way they have supported Furnish Hope through our growth and expansion is indicative of how they help nonprofits across the county, truly increasing the impact of our mission on the community.”

Martin said that The Peaks 360 development “takes a ten, and multiplies it to 1,000,” in terms of community impact. “It seems like they’re taking a piece of land that wasn’t serving the community much, and through this development, turning it into a housing community that will create ample funds for nonprofits in the community for years to come,” Martin said.

The Peaks 360 is currently helping many Central Oregon nonprofits and looks forward to broadening and deepening their support to more nonprofits as their project proceeds.

About The Peaks 360 — Situated on 710 acres to the west of Redmond, Oregon, The Peaks 360 is a modern rural residential housing community that meets the changing needs of homebuyers, while utilizing innovative technology for long-term environmental sustainability.

thepeaks360.com