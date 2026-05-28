The Peaks 360 Project Receives Final Approvals, Advancing Toward Development & Community Impact

Nearly four years after its initial land use application was filed on December 2, 2021, 710 Properties, LLC, the developer behind The Peaks 360, has received all major approvals required to move forward with its 710-acre rural residential community northwest of Redmond.

On October 22, 2025, the Oregon Court of Appeals issued a final ruling affirming the decision of the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA), which upheld Deschutes County’s approval to rezone the property from Exclusive Farm Use (EFU) to Rural Residential (RR-10). This ruling marked a significant milestone in a multi-year land use process involving extensive review, public hearings, and appeals.

Building on that decision, on April 3, 2026, the project’s subdivision application received approval from the Deschutes County Community Development Planning Division, completing the final phase of land use entitlements for the project.

With these approvals secured, 710 Properties is moving into the next phase of development, including horizontal infrastructure construction, to prepare individual ten-acre rural residential lots for sale.

At the core of The Peaks 360 project is a long-term commitment to community impact. As previously announced, the project’s majority owner, Dale Stockamp, is committed to donating all his profits, making most of the profits generated from the development available, to nonprofit organizations serving local and regional initiatives and beyond. This builds on his work, over the last 25 years, in helping over 500 Oregon-based nonprofit organizations achieve significant increased income, enabling them to serve more people.

This ongoing commitment builds on 710’s track record of early contributions, including more than $300,000 in donations to local nonprofits, supporting organizations such as Furnish Hope, NeighborImpact, The Giving Plate, and Northwest Outward Bound School.

“Our Partners’ vision for The Peaks 360 has always extended beyond development. This project represents an opportunity to create lasting community benefit—both through thoughtful land use and through meaningful financial support for organizations serving those in need,” said Stockamp.

Stockamp added, “We are deeply grateful to the many community members who supported this project from the very beginning. Their encouragement and belief in what this development can become have meant a great deal throughout this long, uncertain process. We move forward with a profound sense of gratitude and optimism — for the future of The Peaks 360, and for the many nonprofit organizations and individuals whose lives we hope to positively impact in the years ahead.”

The Peaks 360 project has undergone a rigorous and transparent review process since its initial filing in late 2021. The Oregon Court of Appeals’ decision in October 2025 affirmed that Deschutes County and LUBA properly evaluated the application based on established land use law, scientific evidence, and environmental considerations.

With all appeals resolved and final approvals in place, the project now moves forward with certainty and clarity.

As development progresses, 710 Properties remains focused on delivering a low-density, thoughtfully designed rural residential community that aligns with Deschutes County’s long-term planning goals while creating a sustainable funding source for nonprofit impact.

About The Peaks 360:

The Peaks 360 is a 710-acre rural residential community located northwest of Redmond, Oregon. Designed to balance responsible land use with long-term community benefit, the project is distinguished by its commitment to donate the majority of its profits to nonprofit organizations supporting communities in Central Oregon and beyond.

thepeaks360.com