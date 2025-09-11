The Prineville-Crook County Chamber’s First Annual Golf Tournament Generates $3,000 Donation to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation

The Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center supports the firefighters who protect our region. As part of its first annual golf tournament and fundraiser, the Chamber contributed $3,000 to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which honors fallen firefighters and assists their families in times of crisis.

The Foundation, formed in response to the Storm King Mountain tragedy and the loss of the Prineville Hotshots, provides critical support to the families of fallen and injured wildland firefighters. Their work includes financial assistance, mental health and PTSD counseling, and programs such as the “Santa Helpers,” which provides Christmas gifts to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Wildland Firefighter Foundation representative Sam Pearcy, who also sponsored the golf tournament, accepted the donation on behalf of the Foundation at its annual gala this year.

“It’s always good when the community and the Chamber give to us because it’s something we weren’t expecting,” Pearcy said. “Our goal this year in Central Oregon was to raise $120,000, and the money from the Chamber helped us exceed that goal. The check was presented during our spring fundraiser, Gala of Valor: A Night to Honor Our Firefighters.”

The golf tournament was established to strengthen relationships and generate support for nonprofit organizations that impact the community. The event achieved both objectives and laid the groundwork for an ongoing annual tradition.

“The Chamber is proud to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and the vital work they do,” said Deb Shaw, the Chamber’s operations manager. “We are committed to building a strong, resilient community, which includes standing behind those who serve and protect it.”

prinevillechamber.com