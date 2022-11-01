The Quad Awarded Outstanding Community Re-Purpose/Enhancement Project

(Photo | Courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate)

Congratulations to the Next Development Group and the Compass Commercial team for being awarded the Outstanding Community Re-Purpose/Enhancement Project award for redeveloping the former Bend Bulletin building into The Quad at Skyline Ridge. The Central Oregon Associations of Realtors (COAR) hosted the annual Building a Better Central Oregon awards on Wednesday, October 19, at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes. President and broker Dan Kemp accepted the award on behalf of the Next Development Group and Compass Commercial. His wife, Kristin Kemp, Compass Commercial broker Peter May and Compass Commercial Communications Specialist Lauren Evans accompanied him at the event.

The former Bend Bulletin building is well-known in Central Oregon. The property, located at 1777 SW Chandler, was used by the Bulletin for nearly 20 years. When Next Development acquired the property in 2019, they knew it would not work for one large user. It was also risky to bring the 80,606 square foot office and industrial building to the market during COVID.

To combat the issue, Next Development partitioned the property into three pieces — the main building for industrial and office use, the new restaurant Justy’s, and a new multifamily building. They wanted to create something unique to Bend, so they brought in local artist Ben Hull to create artwork for the lobby and provide custom furniture. Existing designs, such as the Deschutes River floor and the exposed beam architecture, were also kept. The building with designed to accommodate a variety of office and industrial users. In just 14 months, the building was 100 percent leased to a great tenant mix.

The Quad is Next Development’s third renovation in Central Oregon. Kemp also noted Matt Tynan with Stemach Design and Architecture, along with TJ Tooney with Pacific Construction and Development, were instrumental in the design and build-out of the space. The redesign of The Quad will serve the Bend community for decades to come.

Kemp stated, “Real estate involves risk, and groups like the Next Development Company should be applauded for their efforts in taking calculated risks to improve our community.”

