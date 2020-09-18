The Qualities of a Good Farm Shed

When you are in the agricultural business in New Zealand, the care of your animals and machinery is paramount to ensuring you don’t run into any problems. To look after them properly, it is crucial that your farm sheds are up to scratch. This entails them being able to keep extreme cold or heat out, as well as to avoid issues with damp and frost.

Sturdiness

The first quality of any decent farm shed is that it should be sturdy. Having happy cows and other livestock that enjoy time both out in the fields and in their beds is dependent on the structure itself. A shed needs to be able to protect the inside from the elements. In cases of extreme wind, it must also not sway. Any shed, whether newly bought, or one that has been standing on your farm for months or years, should be regularly inspected for signs of any damage that may affect its ability to stand safely.

Space

Space is another quality that must be considered when choosing a shed. As of mid 2019, there were reported to be over 26.7 million sheep in New Zealand alone, which is a much higher figure than the population of humans there, at 4.8 million! All these sheep will require adequate space to move and rest.

Other animals also require the right amount of space. For example, for those who keep chickens, in some countries you are legally required to allow each hen a minimum of 15cm of perching space. There also has to be enough space for every single hen to perch at the same time. Due to this, you will want to ensure that your shed meets the legal requirements for the animals you plan on keeping. One possible option here would be to make it slightly larger, just in case you end up with a couple of extra hens.

Keeping up with agricultural laws may cost more, but it will also help you in staying compliant with regulations. This can lead to happier livestock and better growth from it.

Keeps out the vermin

While you will never truly be able to eliminate vermin from your farm, a good shed should also be able to do as much as possible to minimise rats, mice, and other unwanted pests. You can achieve this by monitoring any cracks or holes, and filling them wherever possible, as well as ensuring that any feed barrels or bags are adequately sealed. Without a food source, vermin is less likely to be a problem. Due to your livestock having food, rooming together, and making mess, it is also imperative that any barn is easy to clean to try and prevent other pests such as fleas.

Having a strong and secure barn isn’t just for making sure your animals don’t get lost or stolen. It also contributes towards their welfare and livelihood, whether they are reared for slaughter, such as pigs, or kept for their produce, such as laying hens. By giving them the essentials in their barn, you can gain better produce and less likelihood of sickness due to exposure to the elements.