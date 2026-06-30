The Real Barrier to Entering the Overland Market Isn’t Engineering

One assumption I hear from time to time is that as large manufacturers decide to enter the overland market, their success is simply a matter of applying more engineering, more capital, and greater manufacturing capability. Harming the very thing that makes the overland business special.

I don’t think it’s that simple, nor do I think it’s as bad for smaller builders in the industry as some might fear.

Engineering has never been the problem or the moat that separates companies. The mainstream RV industry employs exceptionally talented people and builds hundreds of thousands of products every year. Large manufacturers understand manufacturing, purchasing, quality systems, and scale better than almost anyone.

The challenge and opportunity lie somewhere else.

Over the past 20 years, the overland industry has built something that doesn’t appear on a balance sheet. It has accumulated practical knowledge and, just as importantly, learned how to move that knowledge through an organization.

Most specialist overland companies didn’t begin with a market study asking what product should be built. They began because someone wanted a vehicle that simply didn’t exist.

The founders were usually the customers.

They travelled. They modified vehicles. They broke things. They fixed them. Then they built something better.

The product came from experience rather than market segmentation.

As those businesses grew, many deliberately stayed close to the people buying their products. Customers camped with the founders, travelled together, attended rallies, and spent weekends discussing what worked, what failed, and what could be improved.

Events such as Overland Expo became far more than trade shows. They became places where manufacturers, suppliers, and customers openly exchanged ideas.

This was not marketing. It was not customer service. It was, and still is, product development.

Over time, those conversations flowed through entire organizations. Engineering learned from owners. Manufacturing learned from engineering.

Sales teams learned from manufacturing. Suppliers understood not only what components were specified, but why they mattered. Customers educated one another, and the industry became stronger because knowledge flowed in every direction.

One of the advantages specialist manufacturers enjoyed—and still enjoy—was proximity.

They weren’t separated from customers by layers of management, dealer networks, or quarterly reporting. Feedback travelled directly from the campsite to the engineering team, sometimes that is the owner of the company. As businesses grow, preserving that proximity becomes harder, and that’s one of the strategic challenges facing every company entering this market. Smaller company chain of command is shorter, much shorter.

We’re already seeing the same evolution in the products themselves.

It could be argued that the boating industry offers an interesting comparison. Decades ago, fiberglass was viewed as an emerging technology rather than the accepted standard. Over time, the environment dictated the outcome. Today, composite construction is simply expected in most production boats because it proved to be lighter, stronger, and better suited to the job.

The overland market appears to be following a similar path.

Composite construction is moving from specialist innovation towards mainstream expectation. Lithium power systems, diesel heating, 12-volt air conditioning, sophisticated electronics, and advanced suspension systems are no longer unique selling points. They’re becoming expected.

That means the point of difference is changing.

Today, it’s less about the individual components and more about understanding why thousands of seemingly small engineering decisions were made.

Those answers don’t necessarily come from sophisticated engineering CAD programs. CAD can tell you whether something fits. Experience tells you whether it belongs there.

A fridge may fit neatly against a wall, but years of rough-road travel teach you that weight, vibration, and access matter far more than tidy packaging. There’s a reason practical systems often end up low, central, and protected. In ship design, hospitals are positioned close to the vessel’s center because that’s where movement is least severe. It’s not an accident; it’s the result of experience.

The same thinking applies to expedition vehicles.

You don’t position a fridge, water tank, battery system, or major service component simply because the drawing allows it. You place it where the vehicle drives better, where the weight is managed properly, where it can be serviced easily, and where it will survive years of corrugations rather than a weekend demonstration. Customers have learned to notice these details. They matter.

That kind of judgement is practical.

It comes from broken brackets, warm beer, loose fittings, field repairs, tired drivers, and thousands of kilometers spent learning what works once the vehicle leaves the factory.

Those lessons rarely belong to one engineer or one founder. They need to flow through purchasing, supplier relationships, manufacturing, quality control, dealer training, sales, and customer support. Every part of the organization needs to understand not only how something is built, but why it is built that way.

That’s where I think the next phase of the overland market becomes interesting.

Large manufacturers already know how to engineer products, build factories, and scale organizations. The opportunity isn’t replacing those strengths. It’s combining them with the accumulated practical knowledge that has shaped the overland sector over the past two decades, without losing what made that knowledge valuable in the first place.

Money can accelerate engineering. It can build factories. It can expand production capacity.

What it can’t do overnight is compress twenty years of accumulated practical, real-world overland knowledge into a new organization.

The companies that succeed over the next decade won’t necessarily be the ones with the biggest factories.

Nor will they necessarily be the ones with the longest overland heritage.

I suspect they’ll be the companies that learn how to combine both.

Because the overland industry’s greatest achievement wasn’t simply building a different kind of vehicle.

It was building an industry where experience became knowledge, knowledge became culture, and that culture became part of the product itself.

Customers and those who serve them have much to look forward to.

Great and small.