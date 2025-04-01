The Right Equipment Readies You For Storms, Unpredictable Spring Weather: Are You Prepared?

(Photo courtesy of OPEI)

Weather is more unpredictable than ever before, and homeowners should take stock of the outdoor power equipment they have in their garages and sheds to handle ensuing damage left behind. Preparation is key — before a storm and unseasonable weather hits a community.

“Today it’s not enough to just prepare for each season. We’re seeing powerful storms in places that normally don’t get them — and too often leaving behind crippling damage,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI). “Being equipped with the right outdoor power equipment is critical for when hurricane-force weather events bring water and wind, ice and snow put you at a standstill, and power goes out.”

To help people prepare, OPEI encourages homeowners to educate themselves by visiting WeatherItBetter.com, which includes tips on having the right outdoor power equipment, severe weather and emergency cleanup, and safety measures, such as:

Have the right equipment on hand — before you need it. Acquire equipment based on weather, seasons and individual preferences before an emergency arises.

Know all equipment is not the same. Understand your equipment and its unique safety and usage requirements before using it. Review your owner’s manual and follow all instructions.

Inspect equipment before use. Check the air filter, oil level, gasoline tank or batteries. Stored equipment should be put away without fuel in the tank. Watch for missing or damaged parts. Tighten chainsaw chains. Replace damaged parts or take equipment to a qualified service representative.

Walk through your yard and work areas. Seek and remove objects, sticks, dog toys, and other items that could create a hazard. Always keep children and pets away from running equipment. Hire a professional if a job is beyond your abilities.

Never alter or disable equipment’s safety protection. Stay safe and follow the manufacturer’s safety measures at all times.

Use fuel and batteries designed for the equipment. Use E10 or less in gasoline-powered equipment unless it’s designed otherwise. Only use batteries or chargers that are manufacturer-specified.

Store fuel and batteries safely. Use containers designed for fuel and label them with the purchase date and ethanol content. Use up fuel before it’s thirty days old and run equipment dry of fuel before storage.

Keep battery packs away from other metal objects, like paper clips, coins, keys, nails, or screws, that can make a connection from one terminal to another. Keep batteries stored away from one another.

Clean equipment before storing. Remove dirt, oil or grass before using and storing equipment. Store it in a dry place, avoiding damp or wet environments.

Plan ahead for safe placement of generators. NEVER place a generator in a home, garage, carport, or near an open window or door. Have on hand and use outdoor-rated power cords long enough to keep it a safe distance from the house.

