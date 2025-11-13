The Roundhouse Foundation Awards Family Access Network with Multi-Year Grant

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a multi-year grant of $50,000 for the next three years, totaling $150,000 in support of rural FAN families. These funds will be utilized in the communities of Sisters, La Pine, Prineville, Sunriver, Terrebonne, Tumalo, and Jefferson County to ensure children have access to the basic need resources necessary to arrive in the classroom prepared to learn. Rural families face increased challenges, now more than ever, including higher gas prices, limited access to childcare, and the need to travel long distances for grocery stores and other essential food resources. This grant will assist in alleviating the high burden placed on our rural families.

“The Roundhouse Foundation has shown up for FAN and the rural community of Central Oregon for a long time,” said Julie Lyche, FAN’s executive director, “and this year we were blown away by their commitment to ensuring rural families have what they need as they face growing obstacles from the cost of transportation to food insecurity. We can’t say thank you enough.”

The Roundhouse Foundation champions creative solutions to the unique challenges and opportunities of living in rural Oregon. Rooted in the spirit of the Pacific Northwest, the Foundation invests in art, environmental stewardship, education, and community leadership. Through generous support, Roundhouse empowers organizations that foster connection, innovation, and sustainability across Sisters, rural Oregon, and select international communities. Since 2002, Roundhouse’s work has reflected a deep passion for enriching lives, nurturing leadership in youth, and celebrating creativity.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675