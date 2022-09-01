The Roundhouse Foundation Fall Grant Proposal Cycle Closes September 30

The Roundhouse Foundation, which supports innovative programs in Oregon’s rural communities, will close its Fall Open Call for Proposals cycle in one month on September 30, 2022. Those seeking support for initiatives that fall into the organization’s four focus areas are invited to apply before the deadline. These focus areas, which are fundamental in building thriving rural communities, include: arts and culture; environmental stewardship; social services, and education.

“We are looking forward to having a chance to support more of the amazing work being done in rural and Tribal communities across Oregon,” said Erin Borla, executive director and trustee of The Roundhouse Foundation. “Seeing how our four areas of focus intersect and connect communities is why we do what we do, and we value the opportunity to work with organizations in the state that are making a difference.”

Prior to applying, organizations are asked to review The Roundhouse Foundation’s focus areas and further eligibility guidelines. Grant requests between $2,501 and $100,000 are accepted, with a median award of approximately $20,000. Those who are eligible to apply include 501(c)(3) organizations, government entities (including special districts) and Tribal governments serving rural Oregon.

The next cycle will open January 14, 2023 and close March 15, 2023. Decisions announced six to eight weeks following close of the application period.

