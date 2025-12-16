The Season of Giving is On

At the halfway point of its year-end giving campaign, Central Oregon Gives 2025 has already exceeded expectations, raising $368,701 — more than three times its original $100,000 goal — thanks to the generosity of donors across the region.

Now through the end of the campaign, there is still time for community members to support local nonprofits while earning fun thank-you incentives, including perks like free beer, drinks, food, and other local rewards offered by participating businesses.

Central Oregon Gives is a community-wide online giving campaign that connects donors with nonprofits across five key categories: Animal Welfare; Arts & Culture; Basic Needs; Education, Family & Children; and Health & Environment. Donors can give to organizations they already love or discover new causes making a difference close to home.

Incentives + Nonprofit Prizes

To celebrate giving, Central Oregon Gives is offering weekly donor incentives, including local food, drinks, and experiences, as a thank-you for participating. In addition, nonprofits are competing for end-of-campaign prizes, including:

Top Fundraiser Overall

Top Fundraiser in Each Category

Most Donations of $25 or Less

These bonus prizes mean every donation — big or small — helps unlock even more support for local organizations.

How to Participate

Community members can donate now by visiting centraloregongives.com, browsing nonprofits by category, and choosing one or more organizations to support. Businesses interested in sponsorships, employee matching, or donating incentives are encouraged to contact advertise@bendsource.com.

With momentum building and the season of giving in full swing, organizers hope to continue growing the impact through the final days of the campaign.

There’s still time to give, get rewarded, and support the nonprofits that keep Central Oregon thriving.

About Central Oregon Gives:

The Central Oregon Gives campaign is a project of the Lay It Out Foundation, the non-profit arm of Lay It Out, Inc., publisher of The Source, and producer of several community events.

The program raises funds for Central Oregon nonprofits through tax-deductible donations made via an interactive digital platform at centraloregongives.com.

Each donor who contributes $25 or more receives a thank you gift from a local business, such as a pint of beer or cup of coffee. Donors are also entered to win larger prizes. Nonprofits that raise the most also receive additional donations from generous foundations or local businesses.

centraloregongives.com