The Sunriver Women’s Club Community Grants Now Being Accepted

(Graphic | Courtesy of The Sunriver Women’s Club)

Thanks to the volunteer efforts of our members in support of our fundraising events and direct giving from members and the community, the Sunriver Women’s Club has been able to provide more than $50,000 per year in grant funding to nonprofit agencies in recent years.

Applications for our next round of funding are being accepted now through 5pm Tuesday, February 15. Information for agencies wishing to apply along with grant applications forms can be found on our “For Grant Seekers” page ( sunriverwomensclub.org/grant-application ).

The Sunriver Women’s Club grant program supports nonprofits that provide essential services in South Deschutes County in one of our five priority categories: Hunger, Shelter, Education/Youth Development, Child Safety and Health/Mental Health. To view the types of programs the SRWC is looking to support in each of these categories as well as a listing of programs supported in 2021, please visit the Community Grants page on our website ( sunriverwomensclub.org/Community-Grant-Program ).