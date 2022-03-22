The Toasted Sandwich Joint Cheba Hut Opens in Bend

(Photo | Courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services)

Cheba Hut, the Boulder, Colorado-based cannabis-themed sandwich shop, is expected to open its second Oregon location on March 28 at Westside Yard, located at 1288 SW Simpson Avenue in Bend. The chain sandwich shop serves over 30 signature hot sub sandwiches, along with Rice Krispy treats, salads, munchies and a full-service bar. The build-out of the suite was completed in early 2022 by Compass Commercial Construction Services. Project Manager Carl Clements oversaw the construction team, while Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Russell Huntamer, CCIM represented Cheba Hut. Huntamer and Compass Commercial broker Peter May, CCIM also represented the landlord.

“This is not your typical chain brand,” Huntamer stated. “It has an interesting, fun, funky and cool theme. We searched for over a year for the right location. The proximity of Westside Yard to OSU-Cascades on the west side of Bend appealed to the owners, and it had the needed indoor and outdoor space they were looking for.”

The Construction Services team started from scratch with the former Subway restaurant space. The plumbing had to be trenched and relocated, which entailed digging 5-feet underground to access. They completely removed and replaced the electrical system throughout the space and added an all-new HVAC system. The outdoor seating area has a 15-foot-long by 3-foot-tall fireplace with patio seating and gas heaters. Inside, patrons will find magnificent live edge Douglas fir bar tops and murals throughout the space.

“The good thing about Cheba Hut is you have quite a bit of latitude,” Clements said. “Cheba Huts around the U.S. have designs, like the murals, that change throughout the place normally. Unfortunately, this suite did not have a good wall to do that on, so the whole place turned into a mural. The aesthetics of the place is incredible, and the end result is extremely unique!”

As the former owners of the well-known Cultus Lake Resort, Cheba Hut owners Jennee and Seth Elliff and Dan and Sadie Campbell are excited to bring this unique restaurant to Bend. Jennee Elliff stated, “Bend deserves to have a Cheba Hut, and we are excited to serve y’all up some dank food while being in a fun and chill environment. At Cheba Hut, everyone is invited to the party!!”

It should be noted that although the décor and theme are cannabis-based, Cheba Hut does not sell any products containing marijuana or THC.

