The top 5 best books about casinos!

Do you enjoy to both read about and play at the casino? Then these 5 books are perfect for you. Many of the books are old favourites that age as well as a good wine.

1. Loser Takes It All by Graham Greene.

In this novel by the author Graham Greene, we follow Bertram, an everyday guy whose life quickly changes overnight. From the day Bertram meets Dreuther, the manager of Bertram work, his life will never be the same. What follows are honeymoons, private yachts and luxury life at casinos, but it all ends up with really big losses.

2. Casino Royal by Ian Fleming.

The well-known agent James Bond plays several games of Baccarat in this masterpiece book written by Fleming. The book debuted in 1953 and has been filmed three times. In the book, we follow Bond who fights with Le Chiffre. Le Chiffre is a communist agent for the Russian organization SMERSJ. Le Chiffre cheats in the game of baccarat and Bond is called there to clean the mess up.

3. The player by Fyodor Dostoevsky.

The Player is a short novel written by the Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky. The novel is based on Dostoevsky’s previous gambling addiction and we get to follow the gambling addict Alexei and his unhealthy relationship with the game of Roulette. The book is full of small everyday anecdotes and personal portraits. The Player is nothing less than a Russian treasure.

4. Bringing down the house by Ben Mezrich

In this novel, we follow 6 college students who crack the code on how to win millions on the game of Black Jack. The book describes what it is like to be a student, the elite of Las Vegas and friendship. The student’s friendship is put under heavy pressure as they search for money and major conflicts with casinos flourishes.

5. Casino by Martin Scorsese and Nicholas Pileggi.

This novel depicts a triangular drama between a player, his wife and his dealer. This book is about greed, money and love. Casino takes place during the Las Vegas heyday when the city was full of richness, glitter and glamor. As is well known, the book has been filmed and had a cast of no less than Robert di Nero, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone.

Does none of these books sound interesting enough? Then check out the books – Wild Cards by Philip Reed, Busting Vegas by Ben Mezrich or Las Vegas Blackjack Diary by Stuart Perry.

