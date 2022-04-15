The world of smart homes is constantly evolving, and new trends are emerging all the time. If you’re curious about what’s happening in the world of smart homes, or if you’re looking for inspiration for your own home, then you’ll want to read this blog post! In it, we will discuss some of the top trends to watch this year.

Here are the top smart home trends to watch this year:

The rise of the voice assistant

Voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant became more and more popular, and they’re only going to become more common in the coming years. If you want to stay on top of the latest trends, then you need to be prepared to use voice commands to control your smart home.

Since they have become so popular, most major smart home manufacturers now offer products that are compatible with voice assistants. So whether you’re looking for a new thermostat, light bulbs, or even a security system, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to find something that works with your voice assistant of choice.

The growth of the connected home

As more and more devices become connected, the concept of the connected home is becoming a reality for many people. This trend is only going to continue to grow in the coming years, so if you’re not already using some kind of smart home platform, now is the time to start.

There are a few different options when it comes to connected home platforms, but one of the most popular is Apple’s HomeKit. HomeKit is a platform that allows you to control all of your compatible smart home devices from your iPhone or iPad.

If you’re looking for a way to control your smart home from your phone, then HomeKit is a great option to consider.

The rise of the smart home security camera

One of the most popular trends in the smart home industry is the rise of the smart home security camera. These cameras are becoming more and more common, and they offer a number of benefits over traditional security cameras.

For one, they’re much easier to install. You can usually just mount them to a wall or put them on a shelf, and you’re good to go.

Another benefit of smart home security cameras is that they offer more features than traditional security cameras. Many of them come with things like night vision, two-way audio, and even facial recognition.

If you’re looking for a way to improve the security of your home, then a smart home security camera is a great option to consider.

Robots are becoming a part of the home

One of the more unexpected trends that we’re seeing is the rise of robots in the home. These robots can perform a variety of tasks, from vacuuming your floors to keeping an eye on your pets.

While robots are still a bit of a novelty, they’re becoming more and more common in homes all over the world. If you want to stay on-trend, then you should consider getting a robot vacuum for your home.

Not sure which smart home trends are right for you?

If you’re not sure which of these trends is right for you, then don’t worry! The best way to find out is to experiment and see what works for you. There’s no need to try and follow every trend – just pick the ones that interest you and that you think will work well in your home.