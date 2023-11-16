The Tradition Continues on Thanksgiving at I Like Pie Run/Walk in the Old Mill District 

It’s that time of year again! Cascade Relays Foundation and FootZone happily announce the annual “I Like Pie” featuring an untimed 5k or 1.5-mile walk/run along the Deschutes River Trail. Start your Thanksgiving morning by giving back to our community and eating pie for a great cause. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend.

Continuing the tradition, families and friends will gather in the Old Mill District for an untimed run/walk to get outside and exercise before Thanksgiving meals and pie eating commence. Families and participants are welcome to start their run/walk anytime between 7:30am and 9:30am, with the last slice of pie being served at 10:30am.

Cross through the finish line arch to enjoy a celebration filled with music, community, photo ops, and of course — PIE! The first 3,000 people to register will snag an exclusive 2023 I Like Pie beanie, and thanks to our sponsor, Horizon Broadcasting, every registrant will also be entered in a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to the Seattle Seahawks vs Steelers game in Seattle on New Year’s Day! Secure yours and register today at ilikepiebend.com.

“Nothing brings us closer to friends and family than traditions,” said Scott J. Douglass, Co-Founder of Cascade Relays. “Let this year’s event be about fun and connections while celebrating our thankfulness, health, and happiness while raising much-needed funds for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend.”

The registration fee is $40/ adult and $20/youth. Packet Pickup will take place at FootZone in downtown Bend on Tuesday, November 21 from 1-6pm and Wednesday, November 22 from 10am-5pm.

On Thanksgiving morning, packet pickup and day-of registration will be held at The Old Mill District on the West Lawn in front of the Hampton Inn from 7am-9:30am.

*The start line will stay open until 9:30am with the last piece of pie served by 10:30am.

The Ring in the Holidays with The Reindeer Rush!

Cascade Relays is also excited to present the first-ever Reindeer Rush— an annual children’s event that marks the start of the beloved Christmas Parade in downtown Bend. The merriment takes place on the morning of Saturday, December 2nd, giving families an exciting chance to join in the festivities.

This year, they’re offering FREE registration, and the first 500 kids to sign up will receive a reindeer headband to wear during the event. The Rush follows the parade route on Wall Street, with kids parading a few short blocks to the finish line, showcasing their holiday flair. *Registration is just for kids, but parents are welcome to join in the fun with their little ones.

About FootZone:

FootZone is Central Oregon’s only locally owned and independent running and walking store. Since 1995, FootZone has been the hub of the local running community, hosting clinics, training groups, weekly runs, and several charitable events each year, in addition to sponsoring local races. FootZone is a full service running and walking store in downtown Bend.

About The Boys & Girls Club of Bend:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is a safe place to learn and grow — all while having fun. ​At our two locations in Bend, we offer life-changing programs to youth between the ages of five to 18 years old. Our programs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character development and citizenship involvement in our community in Central Oregon.

About Cascade Relays Foundation:

At Cascades Relays, being a positive member of the communities we live in and travel through is very important to us. The Cascade Relays Foundation, founded in 2016, supports local non-profits, school groups, and community organizations in the communities our events travel through. It has directly donated over $675,000 to local nonprofits and community groups since its founding in 2008. The Foundation allows Cascade Relays to support organizations in the communities along its Cascade Lakes Relay and Bend Beer Chase routes.

