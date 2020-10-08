The Vocational Training Program at J Bar J Receives $25,000 from Rotary Club of Greater Bend

(Photo | Courtesy of Rotary Club of Greater Bend)

The Rotary Club of Greater Bend presented the second of three $25,000 checks to J Bar J this week — part of its $75,000 commitment to J Bar J’s Vocational Training school.

Vocational training for youth in the J Bar J suite of services is at minimum beneficial to the long-term work success of many of the youth, and often essential in preventing recidivism and to providing a successful path into adulthood.

To support that goal, J Bar J, along with Rotary Club of Greater Bend and the greater Bend Community, have built a Vocational Training school that houses a classroom and shop the kids will use to learn building trades, auto mechanics and other vocational subjects. Core curriculum is provided by Paxton/Patterson for construction trades, and a Construction Site Safety Orientation Certificate will be earned from the National Center for Construction Education (NCCER).

A curriculum instructor has been hired to the teaching staff to assure kids will also complete a GED or achieve a high school diploma as they work to learn a vocation that they can take with them when they leave the J Bar J program. They are on their way to success!

greaterbendrotary.org