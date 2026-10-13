The Weather Forecast for November 7? Chili!

(Graphic courtesy of Think Wild)

Think Wild’s fun fall fundraiser, the Get Wild Chili Cook-Off is coming up on Saturday, November 7 from 4-7pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. The event, presented by Volvo of Bend, brings together local restaurant and food truck chefs, amateur cooks, wildlife supporters, and hungry community members for the tastiest fundraiser of the year.

Guests will sample a wide variety of homemade and professionally prepared chilis and side dishes, then help determine which contestants take home top honors. Competitors will vie for prizes in five categories:

Best All Around – Professional Chef

Best All Around – Amateur Chef

Wildest Chili

Best Vegan or Vegetarian Chili

Best Chili Side Dish

In addition to chili tasting, the evening will feature live music, drinks, raffle prizes, Think Wild merch, and opportunities to learn more about and support Think Wild’s wildlife rehabilitation, education, conservation, and coexistence programs throughout Central and Eastern Oregon.

Proceeds from the event support Think Wild’s work to care for injured and orphaned native wildlife, prevent wildlife conflicts, and restore and protect healthy habitats. Think Wild operates a wildlife hospital and hotline, provides wildlife education for local schools and community groups, leads habitat restoration and conservation projects, and offers humane solutions to help people coexist with wildlife.

“This event is a fun way to bring our community together around two things Central Oregonians really appreciate: good food and local wildlife,” said Molly Honea, Think Wild’s development and communications manager. “Every ticket, beverage sale, donation, and raffle entry helps support the work our staff and volunteers do throughout the year, and we are always blown away by the culinary creations of our cook-off contestants!”

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird pricing available through the end of October. Guests can also purchase this year’s event T-shirt and other Think Wild swag, or make a donation to the nonprofit when purchasing tickets.

The 3rd Annual Get Wild Chili Cook-Off:

Saturday, November 7, 2026

4–7pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend, Oregon

This event is presented by Volvo of Bend and supported by Bennington Sunriver Vacations, Ally Bank, Abracadabra Printing & Design, Van Henion Brewing, and Autry’s 4-Season Florist. Thank you for supporting your local wildlife hospital and conservation center!

For tickets, contestant registration, and additional event information, visit Think Wild’s website.

www.thinkwildco.org/chili- cookoff/