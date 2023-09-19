The West is Burning Documentary Screening

Discover Your Forest invites you to a free public screening of a Landmark Stories documentary The West is Burning followed by a facilitated panel discussion with local fire, land management, and forestry experts. Click here to register for this event.

The West is Burning examines the history of forest management and social conflict that has contributed to current forest conditions, causing longer fire seasons and unprecedented destruction. The film emphasizes the need to act now to generate positive change in our forests, watersheds, and communities. Click here to watch a trailer of the film.

