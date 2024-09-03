There is Still Time to Sign Up for September’s Innovations Live Webinar!

Free Webinar

The Approaching Storm: Preparing for the Impact of Demographic Changes

WHEN: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

TIME: 10-11am PT

1-2pm ET

COST: FREE

HOW: Click Here to Register

In 2021, Ron Hetrick published “The Demographic Drought,” highlighting a future where labor scarcity looms large due to the retirement of the Boomer generation and a smaller, more college-educated subsequent population. Initially subtle, the problem raised critical questions: who will fill essential roles like food production, construction, elderly care, law enforcement, and military service?

As we progress through 2024, the future is clearer, and the challenge is imminent. However, there is hope. By understanding the factors behind this demographic shift and proactively preparing, industries can mitigate potential disruptions. In this insightful webinar, Ron Hetrick, a renowned labor force economist, will guide you through:

The origins of the demographic shift and its implications.

Identifying which industries are most at risk and which may experience minimal impact.

Exploring actionable strategies to safeguard against labor shortages and ensure operational resilience.

Join us to gain invaluable insights and practical solutions to navigate and thrive in the changing labor landscape.

Can’t attend on Wednesday, September 4? Register and we’ll send you access to the recording so you won’t miss out.

This program has been approved for 1 (HR (General)) recertification credit hours toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute.

pridestaff.com/bend