These Places Receive the Largest Social Security Payments in Oregon — Study

According to research from SmartAsset, a financial technology company, Deschutes County residents rank among the counties in Oregon that receive the largest annual Social Security payments.

Check out the table below to see how the top counties in Oregon stack up:

Rank County Cost of Living Annual Social Security Social Security Taxed? Annual Social Security Index 1 Sherman, OR $18,949 $22,126 No 80.34 2 Deschutes, OR $21,275 $21,337 No 76.12 3 Washington, OR $25,607 $21,116 No 74.94 4 Clackamas, OR $25,387 $21,092 No 74.81 5 Crook, OR $18,491 $20,861 No 73.57 6 Benton, OR $20,915 $20,746 No 72.96 7 Harney, OR $17,993 $20,528 No 71.79 8 Yamhill, OR $24,680 $20,284 No 70.49 9 Tillamook, OR $19,751 $20,249 No 70.30 10 Lincoln, OR $20,051 $20,110 No 69.56

The rankings are a key factor in SmartAsset’s annual Social Security study, which also includes data on cost of living and taxes. The full study results, methodology and interactive map can be found here: smartasset.com/retirement/social-security-calculator#Oregon/socialsecurity.

