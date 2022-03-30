Credit: fauxels via Pexels

Whether you’re at the start of a new career in sales or are looking for a change in your current position, the job hunt can be a long and intimidating process. Searching through various job boards, writing personalized cover letters, and going through several interviews can take a lot of time and effort.

Finding a new job doesn’t have to be such a daunting process. Knowing how to hunt for jobs effectively can set you up to find and land your dream job much more easily. With these two easy steps, you’ll be on your way to securing your next sales job in no time.

Working With a Recruitment Agency

One of the best ways to find a sales job is to work with a recruitment agency. The job of a recruitment agency is to help businesses find the best talent for their team. They have a thorough knowledge of what their clients need in a salesperson and look for talent that will be able to fulfill those needs. By getting your name in the database of a recruitment agency, you will be on their list of people to contact once a job comes up that matches your expertise, interests, and skill set. This ensure that you find a job that is suited to your career goals and abilities.

Most agencies will also have listings posted for all the positions their clients are hiring for. By looking through jobs posted through a recruitment agency, you can search sales jobs that may not be posted anywhere else. You can also filter for desired salary, industry, and experience level to save you time sifting through jobs that don’t align with what you’re looking for.

Networking Effectively

Creating a professional network is one of the best ways to learn about new job opportunities and to land a job. But how do you grow your network?

Attending networking events is by far the easiest way to grow your network. Because everyone at the event shares a common goal of connecting with others, handing out your business card or chatting to someone about what you do won’t feel awkward or forced. You can follow up with people you’ve connected with via email or add them on LinkedIn to stay in touch.

To network effectively, focus on building relationships instead of only seeking opportunities. If you come across as desperate, others will be less likely to want to connect with you. Talk to as many people as possible, regardless of their job title, experience, or whether you think they’d be a valuable connection. You never know who’s in these peoples’ networks that they may be able to connect you with. Plus, having a reputation of being kind, inquisitive, and generous with your time will only serve you positively in your career.

You should also keep in mind that networking is a two-way street. As much as you should focus on what your strengths and skill may be able to provide someone else with, you should also consider what opportunities you may be able to help others with.