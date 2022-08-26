Things You Need When Starting A Food Business In Texas

The lone star state of Texas is not only famous for being the second largest state and the capital of live music, but it is also a center for good food. Texas barbecue is just one of the most noteworthy meals the Texans are known for, but the area is scattered with other scrumptious grub. With that, and Texas being one of the largest states in the US, a food business seems like an ideal endeavor.

Food businesses not only exist, but they thrive in Texas. The state hosts a number of palates and hungry customers, making it the perfect place to set up shop. However, being the cuisine hotspot it is, the area carefully curates its establishments and ensures each eatery is of high quality. With that in mind, there are a number of requirements before starting a food business in Texas, and you can find that list in this article. Read on to find out what you need to begin your food venture.

Tax ID Number

If you don’t already have a sales tax ID number, apply for one before submitting your requirements, as this is a crucial prerequisite.

Permit

The first thing any business would need before operations can begin is a permit. Since the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) regulates all food establishments, they should be the standard for your permit. In some cases, unless stated otherwise, there are exemptions that might apply to you.

The DSHS usually covers franchises and establishments that are not under the jurisdiction of local health agencies. However, you should also contact them to find out which inspection department and county government offices will handle your starting business transactions.

You should also read up on three types of permits to know which one to apply for: fixed establishment, mobile food unit, and temporary event. Aside from being knowledgeable on the different kinds, the DSHS also advises that aspiring food entrepreneurs study Chapter 437 of the Health & Safety Code, the applicable provisions of 25 TAC, Chapter 229 (The Texas Food Establishment Rules) and agree to its terms before proceeding.

Food Manager Certificate

The next thing you will need is a food manager certificate. All culinary establishments under the DSHS will be required to have this before operations begin. This also has exceptions that are up to the department. These special cases: children’s facilities, non-profit organizations, prepackaged food sellers, and those with guaranteed safe cuisine.

Food Handler Certificate

All food managers and employees must undergo a food safety training course to attain a Texas food handler card or certificate, which is another requirement to start a business. This process ensures that the products and meals customers receive are up to par and suitable for consumption.

Aside from making sure customers are consuming food that is safe for eating, this step also aims to inform consumers of all the necessary information. They accomplish this by requiring labels that should include the following:

Business name and address

Product name

Mention any food allergens in the product

A disclaimer if food is made in a personal kitchen and did not undergo inspection by any department or agency

Equipment And Facility Standards

When you have all the paperwork settled, the next thing the DSHS will be checking is if your equipment and facility are up to the proposed standards. However, these qualifications will vary according to your business type and permit.

Fixed Establishments

These require the following equipment and facility standards:

– A sink with three compartments for dishes and a mechanical dishwasher (optional)

– Sinks for handwashing in preparation areas and for customers with both hot and cold water and pressure variations

– Employee restrooms

– A sewage disposal system and a designated area for cleaning materials

– Approved water source

– Proper heating and refrigeration for holding and cooking food

– Temperature measuring devices

Mobile Food Units

Different standards are held towards mobile food establishments, mainly because these usually offer unpackaged food. There is a guideline for the minimum requirements at 25 TAC 228.221: Guidelines for Mobile Food Units- How to Mobilize Your Food Operation. These kinds of businesses also need a separate permit for inspected central preparation facilities. Additionally, you can find all the needed information in the Variance Request Procedures for Mobile Food Units pdf and a Checklist for Roadside Food Vendors pdf.

Quality Approved Water Source

Since a quality water source is a facility standard for food businesses in Texas, here are the approved options you can have for your venture:

Municipal or the public water system

Non-community water system. These are on-site wells that can accommodate at least twenty-five customers every day for sixty days of a year. These must be approved by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Private water systems. These are also wells, but they serve less than twenty-five customers every day for sixty days of a year. These must be well-maintained and properly made. The water must also be sampled to test bacteriological quality annually.

Texas Food Business Insurance

Starting a food business is a complicated feat that contains numerous risks. For example, even if one is extremely careful, there is still a possibility of contracting food-borne illnesses. In less severe cases, customers might find an unwanted object in their meal, such as hair or plastic. These are just a few scenes that could potentially occur aside from the usual hazards such as theft, natural phenomena, fires, and employee faults. Therefore, don’t be complacent and assume that a renter or homeowner’s insurance covers these events. Instead, it would be best if you had a specific business scheme to act as a safety net for your food establishment.

Review and evaluate your other insurance policies to fully understand your coverage as a business owner and apply for the other areas of your enterprise that have no protection. To make sure that you are getting the most out of your plans, discuss your options with an agent with experience in the Texas food industry. Lastly, don’t forget that if you use any vehicles in your business, get those mobiles insured in case of unfortunate accidents.