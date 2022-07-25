Things You Should Know About Pedestrian Accidents

Pedestrians are involved in some of the worst road accidents. When struck by an automobile, pedestrians are susceptible to severe injury.

There can be several reasons these accidents happen-

Distracted Driving– Drivers who text or talk on their cellphones put pedestrians at risk. However, such accidents can also happen when pedestrians use digital gadgets while they cross the street. Avoid using electronic gadgets when walking or driving in heavy traffic.

Impaired Drivers- A driver might be drunk or under the influence of narcotics. In such cases, pedestrians are particularly vulnerable. Pedestrian accidents can happen when intoxicated drivers ignore traffic signals and crosswalks, or when they turn left immediately into a crowd of people walking in front. All pedestrians crossing streets at night should stay alert for intoxicated drivers.

Bad Weather- If the road is slippery, a car may find it difficult or impossible to stop in time to allow a pedestrian to pass. Thus, quite often, the car driver ends up hitting them. Additionally, ice and rain can cause cars to jump the curb and hydroplane into crosswalks.

Road Construction- Sometimes road construction may require pedestrians to cross streets in places where drivers do not anticipate them to be, causing frequent accidents.

Wearing dark outfit at night- The frequency of pedestrian accidents tends to rise during the night. A pedestrian should wear white or other light-colored clothing and bring a pocket flashlight to turn on when crossing a street while walking in the dark.

While certain pedestrian accidents can be prevented , many are still bound to happen. If you have been in a collision with a pedestrian, your first task should be to find the top pedestrian accident lawyer in your area who can assist you. Every state has a number of personal injury attorneys. Finding the right one for you may require some effort, but it will be worthwhile in the long run.

Here are a few points to remember when you’re choosing a pedestrian accident lawyer-

Seek an Experienced Lawyer

Although personal injury lawyers can handle a variety of situations, you should find an experienced pedestrian accident lawyer . They are familiar with the rules that apply specifically to such injuries. Ask the lawyer how many pedestrians they have successfully represented so that you feel confident in their skills.

Inquire on their success rate

The success rate of the attorney counts toward experience. Find out how many pedestrian-related claims they have won in the past and the award amount for these cases. Their track record will provide you with important insights.

Request referrals

If a lawyer is recommended by past clients or other attorneys, you can sense that the attorney’s reputation is good. You should probably avoid hiring a lawyer who is unable or unwilling to give references.

Works on Contingencies

Don’t pay an hourly rate to a personal injury lawyer. Reputable accident attorneys work on a contingency basis. As a result, they won’t directly take any money from you; instead, they receive payment from the settlement.

Choose Someone You Get Along With

Don’t forget that you also need to get along with your attorney. They have access to incredibly private information and will be a part of your life for months or even years. Find someone you get along with and feel comfortable talking to.

Interview a number of attorneys

There is no reason not to visit three or four qualified attorneys before making a final decision, especially because reputable lawyers operate on contingency and provide free consultations. Ask the necessary questions about expectations and experience throughout the session. This will help you determine which attorney you connect with the most and who you think will represent you the best.

Why do you need a pedestrian accident attorney? Although it is possible to negotiate a settlement on your own, an attorney has more expertise negotiating settlements through the legal system. Additionally, they will emphasize things like lost pay and suffering and pain. In the end, the attorney relieves you of the stress of negotiation so you can relax and focus on healing.