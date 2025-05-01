Think Wild Admits Second Critically Ill Bald Eagle, Battling Severe Lead Poisoning

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild Central Oregon)

Bend Wildlife Hospital, Think Wild, is currently caring for two bald eagle patients, both in critical condition due to suspected human-wildlife conflicts. The most recent eagle patient, Bald Eagle 25-93 (Think Wild’s 93rd patient of 2025) is suffering from severe lead toxicity, while Bald Eagle 25-47, admitted earlier this year, is recovering from surgeries to repair a fractured femur. Both eagles have very guarded prognoses due to the severity of their conditions.

Bald Eagle 25-93 was rescued by Think Wild staff on Thursday, April 17, after a concerned community member called the wildlife hotline. Upon intake, the approximately four-year-old female eagle presented with neurological symptoms including head droop, nystagmus (abnormal eye movement), muscle weakness, and leg paralysis — signs that could indicate several potential causes, such as avian influenza (HPAI), rodenticide exposure, or lead toxicity. The eagle was immediately quarantined, and supportive care was initiated while staff began conducting diagnostics. Blood testing later confirmed a dangerously high lead level of 22.2 µg/dL, which exceeds the clinical threshold of 10 µg/dL. This level is more than double the point at which intervention is necessary and is considered severe and life-threatening for raptors. These levels of lead can cause irreversible neurological damage, organ failure, and death without chelation treatment.

Chelation therapy — a series of treatments that help bind to heavy metals in the bloodstream- was immediately started to help remove the lead from the bald eagle’s system. The eagle is housed indoors and is being closely monitored for temperature regulation, feeding tolerance, and a positive neurological response. The most recent examination showed some improvement in the eagle’s mentation, but the eagle is still not yet using its legs normally.

“Lead toxicity is unfortunately something we see often in raptors,” said Pauline Hice, director of Wildlife Rehabilitation at Think Wild. “It’s a preventable condition that affects many scavenging birds. By taking small steps like using non-lead alternatives or carefully disposing of carcass remains, people can help protect eagles and other wildlife.”

Lead from ammunition is the primary source of lead poisoning in bald eagles and other raptors, often consumed through unrecovered game, gut piles, or prey animals with embedded lead fragments. Lead toxicity peaks during and shortly after hunting seasons and poses a major threat not only to eagles, but also to corvids, vultures, and other scavengers.

Since 2021, Think Wild has treated over 20 birds of prey for lead poisoning, including bald and golden eagles, turkey vultures, and Cooper’s hawks. Only six total patients with lead toxicity have survived and been released back to the wild.

Another Think Wild patient, Bald Eagle 25-47, is a female bald eagle recovering from multiple medical interventions after sustaining a fractured femur. The fracture required an initial, challenging orthopedic surgery to stabilize the leg, but recovery has been complicated. A second surgery was necessary to improve pin placement, and a recent follow-up examination revealed a pressure ulcer beneath her leg cast, caused by contact between the casting material and her skin. The ulcer was promptly treated, and the cast has been redesigned to reduce pressure and allow for better monitoring of the surgical site.

The eagle’s ongoing treatment includes supportive care such as pain management, physical therapy, customized cast adjustments, and regular monitoring. “Cases like this are complex and require long-term care from our team,” says Dr. Laura Acevedo, Think Wild’s veterinarian. “We’re doing everything we can to support her recovery, but at this stage her prognosis remains very guarded. Bone healing in large raptors is already a challenge, and when compounded by secondary issues like ulcers, recovery becomes even more uncertain.”

“These cases highlight both the challenges and importance of wildlife rehabilitation,” says Hice. “Lead poisoning, car strikes, and many of the injuries we see in our wildlife patients are preventable. Providing the intensive, long-term care these sensitive patients require takes significant resources. Continued community support and funding are essential to ensure we can offer the highest quality treatment and give these birds the best possible chance at recovery and release.”

Bald eagles are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. With increased public awareness and action, these majestic birds can be better protected from avoidable harm.

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 9am-3pm.

