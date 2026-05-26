Think Wild Announces New Youth & Family Volunteer Opportunities

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild )

Think Wild, Central Oregon’s wildlife hospital and conservation center, is launching a series of new youth and family volunteer opportunities. As a small nonprofit, Think Wild relies on the help of the local community to accomplish its mission of inspiring the high desert community to care for and protect native wildlife. These new volunteer opportunities will provide younger members of the community a chance to contribute to Think Wild’s mission and gain hands-on experience in the field of conservation.

Youth volunteers will meet at Think Wild’s wildlife hospital campus in Bend one to two times per month to assist with tasks like patient diet preparation and enrichment building, pollinator garden and yard work, facility and enclosure upkeep, and general community project support. These sessions will be split and tailored to specific age groups. Ages 8-13 meet on the last Saturday of each month, from 1-2pm throughout the year. Ages 14-17 meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 2:30-4pm during the spring and summer seasons, and on the last Saturday of each month from 10:30am-12pm throughout the year.

For youth who are unable to attend the regular sessions or are interested in additional activities, there are also several additional youth volunteer opportunities that take place off-site, with some that can be completed at home! Youth volunteers can represent Think Wild at local events and fundraisers, engaging with the community and sharing informative resources. For families looking for at-home projects, Think Wild provides plans and guidance for the building of native bird and bat boxes. Youth volunteers can also assist with the rescue and transport of injured and orphaned wildlife to our wildlife hospital (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). For youth and families who want to spend time outdoors and contribute to habitat restoration, there are several ongoing Beaver Works Oregon projects throughout Eastern and Central Oregon, including a family-friendly day building beaver dam analogs (hand-built structures made of sticks and natural materials that mimic a real beaver dam) in the Ochoco National Forest. This event takes place on July 12 from 9am-2pm, with more details and a link to RSVP on the volunteer calendar on the Think Wild website.

To become a youth volunteer and learn more about these opportunities, simply fill out the youth volunteer application form or email volunteer@thinkwildco.org!

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend. Our mission is to inspire the high desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through education, conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. We also provide wildlife habitat installations, native plantings, and wildlife education programming for youth and the community, and can help with conflicts with wildlife. Wildlife injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 8am-6pm.

thinkwildco.org