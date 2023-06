Think Wild was Recently Featured on OPB Field Guide

Click here to Watch the Video

“With an emphasis on responding to and preventing conflicts with humans, Bend-based Think Wild is a non-profit hospital and rehabilitation center for wild animals. The facility’s handful of staff and rotating group of volunteers respond to everything from animal “pest” control to rescuing, treating, rehabilitating and releasing recovered animals back into the wild.” ~ OPB

