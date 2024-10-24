Think Wild Hosting a Wild Chili Cook-Off

(Graphic courtesy of Think Wild Central Oregon)

Think Wild, Bend’s nonprofit wildlife center, is excited to announce the Get Wild Chili Cook-Off, a delicious, family-friendly fundraising event. Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 16, 2024, and join us at Aspen Hall in Shevlin Park from 4-8pm for an evening of delicious chili, live music, raffles and more!

Event highlights will include the Chili Cook-Off Contest, in which attendees will sample and vote for their favorite chili, soups, and side dishes across five exciting categories:

Best All Around Wildest Chili Best Vegan/Vegetarian Chili Soup-er Soups (best soup or stew) Best Chili Side Dish (cornbread, tasty toppings, etc)

In addition to delicious chili, guests can enjoy wine, seltzer, cider, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. The event will feature live music, raffle prizes, and exclusive footage from Think Wild’s beaver monitoring trail cameras at Shevlin Park.

This event is made possible by the generous support of Bend Park and Recreation Department for sponsoring the venue, and by Van Henion Brewing, Sunriver Brewing Co., and Bend Cider Co. for providing beverages.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to sign up as a contestant, please visit thinkwildco.org/chili-cookoff.

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through education, conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 8am-4pm.

thinkwildco.org • Instagram • Facebook