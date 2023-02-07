Think Wild Offers Valentine’s Day Local Flower & Chocolate Delivery Service

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild)

This Valentine’s Day, Think Wild is partnering with local businesses to offer gifts and delivery services to the area. Each purchase includes a handmade, local, dried bouquet from Stumpmunk Farms, a jar of honey from Broadus Bees and a personalized card. Additional items such as chocolate bars from Mythical Chocolates, Think Wild beanies, private wildlife release certificates and enclosure naming opportunities are available as well. Delivery service within Central Oregon can be added for an extra fee. Funds raised support local wildlife conservation, education and rescue.

To purchase a Valentine’s gift, visit Think Wild’s website ( thinkwildco.org/valentines-day ) and order by Saturday, February 11, 2023. Orders can be picked up at Think Wild at 62410 Erickson Rd. in Bend on Monday, February 13 or Tuesday, February 14 between 9am and 3pm. Deliveries will take place on Tuesday, February 14 before 5pm.

Order our Locally Sourced Valentine’s Day Flower & Gift Delivery Service

This Valentine’s Day, give a unique gift to a friend, family or a loved one while supporting Think Wild.

All orders include a local dried flower bouquet hand-crafted from Stumpmunk Farms (sustainable and long lasting!) and a personalized card. We will deliver to any address within Central Oregon for a $10 fee on Valentine’s Day, or orders are available for pickup at Think Wild.

Order levels include (add $10 for delivery):

Bumblebee: $60

Includes dried floral bouquet and personalized card

Hummingbird: $100

Includes a Think Wild beanie, locally made chocolate, dried floral bouquet, and personalized card

Caterpillar: $250

Includes a private Wildlife Release, Think Wild beanie, locally made chocolate, floral bouquet, and personalized card

Monarch: $1,000

Includes a personalized ICU Kennel Naming Plaque, Think Wild beanie, locally made chocolate, dried floral bouquet, and personalized card

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at (541) 241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 9am to 3pm.