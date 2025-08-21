Think Wild Seeks Contestants for the Second Annual Get Wild Chili Cook-Off

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild)

Think Wild, Central Oregon’s wildlife hospital and conservation center, is calling on all chili lovers, soup masters and side dish experts to enter the Second Annual Get Wild Chili Cook-Off fundraising event! The chili cook-off is on Saturday, November 8, from 4-8pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Last year’s event showcased a wide range of contestants, from home chefs to caterers to seasoned professionals, and this year’s cook-off promises to be even bigger, tastier and more fun.

Entries will be tasted and voted on by attendees in five major categories:

Best All Around

Wildest Chili

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Chili

Soup-er Soups (best soup or stew)

Best Chili Side Dish

Winners will take home some wild prizes, bragging rights and the glory of being voted a community favorite.

Community members are invited to come hungry, taste every chili and vote for their favorites! The event will feature live music, beverages for purchase and raffles! Sponsors include Van Henion Brewing, Bend Cider and Abracadabra. Tickets are on sale now, with early-bird rates available through October.

Think Wild is also seeking event sponsors to support this community fundraiser. Sponsors receive recognition across event materials, press releases and social media outreach. View sponsorship levels here, or email molly@thinkwildco.org for more information.

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 8am-4pm.

thinkwildco.org • Instagram • Facebook @thinkwildco