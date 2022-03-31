Think Wild Short Film Premiere: Bridging the Gap

(Photo | Courtesy of Think Wild)

On Thursday, April 21, you’re invited…

Join Think Wild and Puffin Drinkwear for the Short Film Premiere: Bridging the Gap — a mini documentary that highlights the people behind Think Wild’s mission to protect and care for native wildlife in Central Oregon.

The film, Bridging the Gap, will premiere at Open Space Event Studios in Bend on Thursday, April 21. Attendance is free and open to the public. Drinks, food and special SWAG will be available for purchase, with a percentage of proceeds benefiting Think Wild.

At the premiere, everyone is invited to enjoy live music and mingle with Good Together and Think Wild leadership teams.

Event Date and Time: Thursday, April 21 from 5-8pm

Event location: Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, OR 97701

Event line-up:

5-6pm: Mingle, eat & drink

6-6:45pm: Film premiere, Q+A with Elif Koyutürk, Social & Community Impact Manager at Puffin Drinkwear and Turkish Film Producer/ Director and Sally Compton, Think Wild Executive Director

6:45-8pm: Mingle, music

More ways to donate to Think Wild: If you cannot attend the event or would like to make an additional contribution, visit our website at Donate — Think Wild — Wildlife Hospital and Conservation Center.

About the event organizers:

Puffin Drinkwear makes personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, keeping beverages cold and looking fabulous. They believe that great things happen when people come together to do good. It’s a philosophy they call Good Together, which defines who they are as a company. Learn more: puffindrinkwear.com

​Think Wild is a women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit wildlife hospital and conservation center located in Central Oregon. We seek to reduce the incidents of conflict between humans and wildlife through prevention education. When conflicts do occur, Think Wild provides veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital. Learn more, volunteer or donate: thinkwildco.org

thinkwildco.org • puffindrinkwear.com