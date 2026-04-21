Think Wild’s Newest Ambassadors Are Hoppin’ & Slitherin’ into Classrooms

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild)

Think Wild is excited to introduce the community to two new wildlife ambassador animals, a western toad and a young gopher snake, both of whom will help educate students and the community about wildlife and habitat conservation across Central Oregon.

These ambassadors of our native herpetofauna will play an active role in Think Wild’s education and outreach programs, visiting classrooms and community events to help students and the public better understand native species and how to coexist with them.

The western toad is named “Timmy,” which was submitted and voted on by local students from Barnes Butte Elementary, Jefferson County 21st Century After School Program, and Warm Springs K-8 Academy during Think Wild classroom visits. Timmy came into care as a patient at Think Wild after being kept as a pet for around a year. After evaluation and consultation with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, he was deemed non-releasable due to habituation concerns. Wildlife that become accustomed to humans often lose critical survival behaviors needed in the wild. Keeping wildlife as pets is illegal and harmful to both animals and ecosystems, and Timmy’s story is an important reminder that wild animals belong in the wild.

Western toads (Anaxyrus boreas) are listed as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need in Oregon due to habitat loss, disease, and changes to wetland and riparian ecosystems. Amphibians are especially sensitive to environmental change, because they rely on both aquatic and terrestrial habitats throughout their lives. The oldest recorded western toad lived at least 14 years, demonstrating how long-lived these animals can be when healthy habitats are available. Think Wild will bring Timmy to classrooms and community events to serve as an ambassador for his species and highlight the importance of wetlands, clean water, and habitat connectivity for amphibians and other native wildlife.

The gopher snake was rescued from a construction site with significant trauma that required stitches near the cloaca.

“While working in Tumalo, I stumbled upon an injured gopher snake. After a quick glance, I noticed the excavator accidentally moved concrete blankets and injured him pretty badly,” said Isaiah Bagley Blessing. “After my girlfriend suggested taking him to Think Wild Wildlife Hospital, we brought the snake in with little hope, but against the odds, they survived. Seeing them pull through meant a lot to me, I’ve always had a deep love for animals, especially reptiles, and I’ve always been the kind of person to rescue even the smallest creatures, from snakes to spiders.”

Due to the injury, the snake is unable to defecate independently and must be physically expressed by trained staff approximately once per week. An animal that cannot perform essential biological functions on their own is not a good candidate for release, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the snake to become an ambassador at Think Wild. Think Wild is inviting the community to help name the snake. Community members can submit name ideas until April 24, which will then be open for voting.

“Thank you to all the people at Think Wild for taking him in and all the other conservation they do,” commented Bagley Blessing.

Gopher snakes (Pituophis catenifer) are a non-venomous species native to Central Oregon and play an important role in controlling rodent populations. They are often mistaken for rattlesnakes due to their defensive behavior of flattening their head, hissing loudly, and vibrating their tail. Despite this mimicry, gopher snakes are harmless to humans and are an important part of a balanced ecosystem.

These animals will join Think Wild’s existing ambassador red-tailed hawk, Shar, in supporting Think Wild’s programs, helping students and community members learn about native wildlife, habitat conservation, and how everyday actions impact local ecosystems.

Think Wild’s Education Manager, Becca LiPuma, says that “while these animals may be small, they represent a big opportunity to connect people with wildlife conservation in a fun and meaningful way. Our education programsss are about to be hoppin’.”

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through education, conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. We also provide wildlife habitat installations, native plantings, and wildlife education programming for youth and the community, and can help with conflicts with wildlife. Wildlife injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 8am-4pm.

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