Thinking of Starting a Business

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE Central Oregon)

You have a great idea, but is that enough?

In this workshop, experienced SCORE business mentors will explain what it means to run a business, what you should expect and how to set yourself up for success.

After two hours with us, you will know if you’re ready to move forward with your business idea or if you need more time to prepare.

Discover if you are ready to take the plunge!

Saturday, May 3

2-4pm

Jackson County Main Library 205 S Central Ave., Medford, Oregon

FREE Workshop

Register

score.org/centraloregon