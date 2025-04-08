Thirty-day Comment Period Opens for Deschutes National Forest Fuels Maintenance Treatments Project

The Deschutes National Forest is seeking input on the Deschutes National Forest Fuels Maintenance Treatments Project. Proposed treatments would occur across the east side of the Deschutes National Forest in Deschutes, Jefferson, Klamath, and Lake Counties.

Since 2000, the Deschutes National Forest has planned and implemented hazardous fuels reduction projects to reduce the risk of undesirable wildfire impacts to the communities and infrastructure of Central Oregon. There is a need to maintain and improve the conditions in these previously treated areas to continue to promote forest resilience against large-scale disturbance events such as high-intensity wildfire, damaging insects, and disease.

The proposal includes maintenance treatments for almost 153,000 acres, including around 91,000 acres within the Wildland Urban Interface. The treatments would occur in areas that were previously treated between 2000-2020. In most units, implementation would occur roughly ten years after previous hazardous fuels reduction work was completed, or when fuel conditions would lead to elevated fire risk.

Maintenance treatments would include thinning, mowing and mastication, and prescribed burning. Treatments may be applied individually or in combination to meet the desired condition for each unit.

The 30-day comment period opens today, April 8, and closes Thursday, May 8, 2025. Comments received after the close of the 30-day comment period will be considered but will not have standing for objection.

Comments may be submitted electronically using CARA (Comment Analysis and Response Application). This is the preferred method for receiving comments. Submit electronic comments using CARA by clicking the Comment on this Project link in the right-side menu of the project webpage or by going directly to cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=63892.

Comments may also be submitted by mail to Holly Jewkes, c/o Cristina Peterson, Deschutes National Forest, 63095 Deschutes Market Road, Bend, OR 97701.

The draft Environmental Analysis (EA) can be viewed on the Deschutes National Forest website at: fs.usda.gov/project/deschutes/?project=63892. Members of the public may contact Cristina Peterson, Assistant Forest Environmental Coordinator, at 541-383-5578 or cristina.peterson@usda.gov to request a copy of the EA or ask questions about the project.

