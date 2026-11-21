Thirty organizations will receive $5,000 Arts Build Communities grants this year, totaling $150,000 for projects that address community issues or needs through the arts.

The Oregon Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities program recognizes the role that the arts and artists play in the broad cultural, social, educational, economic and tourism aspects of community life. Projects support community goals and may include new initiatives, new program development, cultural tourism and the expansion of existing arts and community development projects.

Funds for this grant program are thanks to the investment from the Oregon State Legislature and state arts agency partnership funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“This is one of our most impactful and in-demand programs, demonstrating the power of the arts in transforming lives and communities,” said Oregon Director of Arts and Culture Amy Lewin. “This public investment supports creative thinking and sparks new partnerships, serving as a catalyst for greater economic and civic impact, and incentivizing additional support.”

The Arts Build Communities program embeds the arts in community development, enhancing resiliency, civic engagement and overall community wellness. It was created to be responsive to current needs identified by Oregon communities, and the awarded projects reflect how the arts can uniquely respond to those needs. In recent years, the Arts Build Communities program has generated more than $600,000 in additional community investment, much of it representing salaries paid, as well as products and services purchased in the funded communities.

For more information on grants provided by Oregon Arts Commission, please visit: Business Oregon : Welcome Page : Oregon Arts Commission : State of Oregon.

The FY2027 recipients include:

Arts Supporting Healthy and Connected Communities

From reducing isolation among seniors to supporting people facing health challenges and creating spaces where communities feel seen and valued, several projects use the arts as a tool for wellness, belonging and connection.

Art Center East, La Grande

To support free art classes for cancer patients in rural Eastern Oregon.

Beaverton Symphony Orchestra, Portland

To support a new initiative taking live performances and concerts to senior living and assisted living centers. These seniors are often marginalized because they are unable to venture outside their residence due to mobility challenges. Seniors deserve to have the opportunity to easily enjoy live performances and experience the special magic of being in community with others.

Film Action Oregon, dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland

To support the Hollywood Theatre Classic Film Club, which extends our community education efforts into senior living facilities in the greater Portland metropolitan area. The Club will provide learning opportunities through film screening and discussion for facility residents.

Native Performing Arts Network, Hillsboro

To address high suicide rates by helping Native youth feel accepted and valued by their community through a traveling production of Pueblo Revolt by Dillon Christopher Chitto and by providing intergenerational workshops in Tribal communities. The production will begin in the Portland metro area, then travel around the state.

Many Hats Collaboration, Portland

To support the production and supplemental events for “The World Looks Different Sitting Down,” a performance that comedically confronts the misconceptions of being a wheelchair user while celebrating the universality of experiences like motherhood and falling in love.

Phame Academy, Portland

To support PHAME Disability Pride: A Community Arts Celebration, a free, multidisciplinary, disability-led arts event in the Portland metro area during July 2027. PHAME students and Community Vision will co-lead planning, performances, and participatory activities with disability-serving partners.

Youth Learning and Creative Opportunity

These projects provide creative opportunities for young people through mentorship, cultural learning, performance experiences and classroom-based arts education.

Cada Casa International, Portland

To support AIMS Apparel Collective, an apprenticeship program pairing youth with professional design mentors to conceptualize and produce original soccer athletic apparel for Roots FC’s Fútbol Collective. Students identify program needs, develop concepts and apply designs through fashion, graphic, and surface design methods, crafting the apparel themselves, culminating in a public showcase of finished apparel.

Northwest Children’s Theater & School Inc, Portland

An innovative partnership between Northwest Children’s Theater and P5 designed to return thousands of elementary and middle school students back downtown to participate in performances produced by Northwest Children’s Theater and hosted at the Newmark Theatre. This new model leverages unused weekday capacity at one of Portland’s premiere downtown venues, through a series of school-show-only performance runs. Northwest Children’s Theater pops in for weekday-only shows and is gone by the weekend, lowering costs dramatically while serving over 5,000 students a week.

Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone

To support the establishment of a new choral music education site serving 50+ K-4th grade students from Title I schools in the Gresham-Barlow School District.

Outside the Frame, Portland

To support Next Frame: Community Music Video Intensive, a new one-week intensive in Portland where young filmmakers who have experienced homelessness will collaborate with an Oregon musician to produce an original music video.

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis

To support K-8 Create: Rural Teaching Artists Initiative. K-8 Create serves 5,000+ students across 17 Title I schools on the Oregon Coast, providing a platform for teaching artists to develop and refine curriculum at scale in rural classrooms while creating opportunities for selected curricula to reach new partner schools in Lake County and, next, Eastern Oregon.

Vibe of Portland, Portland

To partner with PDX Jazz Changes on outreach and engagement for our summer 2027 Jazz Camp, increasing recruitment and retention of girls and nonbinary students in jazz programs.

Warm Springs Community Action Team, Warm Springs

To support the Youth Fashion Show, which will teach youth to make traditional and contemporary Native clothing and showcase it at a fashion show.

Youth Music Project, West Linn

To support its 2027 Native American Flute Workshop and Community Concert, featuring Native musicians and cultural educators from the region.

Celebrating Culture, Heritage and Community Voices

These projects elevate culture, language, heritage and lived experience, helping communities tell their own stories through music, theater, visual arts and public events.

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, Hood River

To support two performances of “Voices Unbound,” a choral concert by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci Community Choir celebrating the cultural and social contributions of the LGBTQ community.

Latinx Choral Project, Portland

To create the Latinx Choral Project Community Songbook, a new community arts initiative that engages Latine community members in conversations, creative writing workshops, and collaborative music composition to create original songs reflecting shared values, cultural identity, and belonging.

Medicine Bear Native American Spiritual Encampment, Portland

To support Community Canvas: Cultural Arts Festival, a free public arts event in East Portland in June 2027 featuring a community mural, youth apprentices, guest mural artists, live music, cultural performances, and family activities.

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland

To support a bilingual Un Piano para Ignacio arts residency at Ontario High School in Ontario, during spring 2027. The residency will strengthen cultural identity, creative expression, leadership, and social-emotional learning through theater, music, storytelling and visual arts.

Scarlet Sails Cultural Foundation, Beaverton

To support Building Community Through Shared Winter Traditions, a bilingual community theater project in Washington County featuring a family holiday production, live youth music, and a children’s art exhibition that brings immigrant and multilingual families together through shared cultural traditions.

Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene

For Wordcrafters Anywhere: Building Voice and Community. The new project will give voice to LGBTQ+, unhoused and low-income Lane County residents by providing creative writing and storytelling tools via workshops with local nonprofits serving them.

Rural and Community Development Through the Arts

Across Oregon’s rural communities, arts organizations are using creative projects to strengthen local identity, attract visitors, activate public spaces and build civic participation.

City of Oakridge, Oakridge

For “Back to the WAC,” an artist-led public art project at the Willamette Activity Center (WAC). The WAC is a former elementary school and social services hub that is being revitalized for renewed community use.

Fishtrap Inc, Enterprise

To support the Fishtrap Reads program, designed to create a community reading experience for readers at every age throughout Wallowa and Union counties. This year’s book selection is “James” by Percival Everett.

PLAYA, Summer Lake

To support PackTeach PLAYA: Paisley Community Public Art Initiative, a spring 2027 initiative bringing a University of Nevada-Reno PackTeach teaching artist to Paisley School to work with K-12 students and Lake County community members to design, fabricate and install a public artwork rooted in local ecology and place. The community-driven artwork will be displayed at PLAYA.

SFF Presents, Sisters

To support Lady Sings the Blues in Sisters: A Tribute to Billie Holiday, a new collaboration with Portland nonprofit Siren Nation bringing a celebrated jazz tribute concert and a student vocal workshop to Sisters in April 2027.

SSJ Inc, dba Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show, Sisters

To support the Sisters Barn Quilt Trail, a walkable public art exhibition featuring large-scale barn quilts created by local businesses and homeowners. The free, self-guided trail will celebrate Sisters’ quilting heritage, strengthen community identity and encourage economic activity.

Willamette Writers, Portland

To support Writing Harney County, a new literary arts project providing free writing workshops, peer writing groups, professional feedback, and opportunities for local writers to share their work in Burns. Working with Harney County Library, the project will connect residents with professional Oregon writers and invite participants to attend the Willamette Writers Conference at no cost. The project will culminate in a public reading.

Expanding Access, Opportunity and Civic Participation

Several funded projects focus on reducing barriers to participation and creating pathways for broader community engagement in the arts.

Lloyd EcoDistrict, Portland

To support the Lloyd Community DJ Mentorship and Showcase Project, a hands-on music education initiative for affordable housing residents.

Portland Art Museum, Portland

To support the expansion of our monthly Art in ASL (American Sign Language) program, a Deaf-led initiative offering accessible gallery discussions, hands-on artmaking, and social connection for d/Deaf and hard of hearing guests.

Portland Area Theatre Alliance, Portland

For Offshoots, a new program to provide underrepresented and marginalized artists a further development-workshop opportunity for a new performance project they have presented in Portland Area Theatre Alliance’s Fertile Ground Festival of New Work.

World Forestry Center, Portland

To support our Forest Sound Walks, which invites the public to experience local trails through immersive soundscapes by contemporary musicians, accompanied by interpretive resources from foresters, scientists, and Indigenous advisors.