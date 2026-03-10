This is What Central Oregon Tastes Like

Most restaurants prefer that diners don’t think too deeply about where their food comes from. Bos Taurus Steakhouse is doing the opposite.

On Wednesday, March 11, Central Oregon Locavore and Bos Taurus will host the next installment of the Meet Your Farmer Dinner Series, a special evening built around a five-course culinary experience featuring lamb from North 44 Ranch, one of Central Oregon’s most respected producers.

The evening highlights the powerful collaboration between chefs and regional producers, bringing the flavors of the High Desert directly to the table through thoughtful sourcing, creative technique, and a menu designed to showcase the character of locally raised lamb.

Guests who attended previous Meet Your Farmer dinners have already been asking when the next one would happen.

The answer: March 11: and seats are filling quickly.

What Makes This Night Different

Anyone can print the words farm-to-table on a menu.

What Central Oregon Locavore and Bos Taurus have built is something deeper: a dining experience that highlights the people, land, and ingredients behind Central Oregon’s local food system.

The featured producer for this dinner is North 44 Ranch, whose lamb will be showcased across five thoughtfully prepared courses. Throughout the evening, diners will experience how skilled sourcing and culinary craft come together to tell the story of the region through food.

Then you eat five courses that prove it.

A Five-Course Celebration of North 44 Lamb

First Course

Glazed Lamb Rib

Slow-reduced root jus, charred scallion, pickled mustard seed

Second Course

Lamb Tartare

Wild huckleberry, toasted hazelnut, fresh mint, buckwheat crisp

Third Course

Braised Lamb Shoulder

Red wheat berries, roasted carrot, juniper, garden thyme

Fourth Course

Roasted Lamb T-Bone

Creamy buckwheat porridge, braised beets, mustard greens

Fifth Course

Hazelnut Cake

Poached quince, fresh sheep’s milk, wildflower honey

Every ingredient. Every technique. Every pairing. Designed to show what this land is capable of producing, and what happens when a talented kitchen respects it.

As always, a portion of every ticket supports Central Oregon Locavore’s nonprofit work connecting regional farmers and ranchers with the communities they feed.

Why This Dinner Matters Beyond the Plate

For 17 years, Central Oregon Locavore has worked to strengthen the region’s food system by creating meaningful connections between local producers and the people who enjoy their food.

“When people understand where their food comes from, it changes the way they think about what’s on their plate,” says Nicolle Timm-Branch, executive director of Central Oregon Locavore. “Events like this celebrate the incredible producers we have in Central Oregon and help build a stronger future for local agriculture.”

In an era when many diners feel disconnected from the origins of their food, this dinner offers a rare opportunity to experience the story of the region through flavor, craft, and community.

And it happens to be a genuinely great night out.

The Details You Need Right Now

When: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Where: Bos Taurus Steakhouse

163 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend, OR 97701

What’s Included:

Five-course North 44 lamb dinner

Optional:

Wine pairings and craft cocktails available

Reserve Your Seat:

Available through Bos Taurus reservations or ExploreTock

About Central Oregon Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore is a nonprofit marketplace and community hub working to protect and promote local food systems through curated retail, community education, and events that bring people closer to the source of their food. With over 16 years of impact, Locavore continues to strengthen regional agriculture by connecting farmers, ranchers, producers, and consumers in meaningful ways.

About Bos Taurus Steakhouse:

Bos Taurus is a chef-driven steakhouse in the heart of downtown Bend, known for its elevated approach to sourcing, cooking, and hospitality. The restaurant specializes in rare and premium cuts, with a focus on local, seasonal ingredients and intentionally crafted dining experiences.

centraloregonlocavore.org • bostaurussteak.com