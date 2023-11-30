Help Make the Holidays Brighter

December 8 at 5:15pm

THE PEAK 104.1 presents This Must Be Christmas! starring Tim Noah and Rachel DeShon.

Tim Noah brings his celebrated Holiday Music, Timeless Message and Effervescent Energy to the stage with This Must Be Christmas!

This Must Be Christmas! is an exciting new holiday song celebration starring Emmy Award Winner Tim Noah and acclaimed operatic soprano Rachel DeShon. Showcasing best loved original songs from Noah’s catalog, familiar holiday favorites, storytelling, audience participation, comedy, theatrics, fun, surprises, and the all-star Wackbangklinkn’klang Band, This Must Be Christmas! is a captivating musical gift your entire family will enjoy and remember for years to come.

This Must Be Christmas! is the perfect holiday event of all ages — toddlers, kids, teens, parents and grandparents will all be singing along! The season will be lighter and brighter with this winterful, wonderful collection of songs for the holidays! Tim Noah sings stories and songs and introduces a colorful cast of characters sure to delight young and old for years to come.

Join Tim Noah, the Wackbangklinkn’klang Band, Cyndi Soup and special guest, Rachel DeShon for This Must Be Christmas! — a concert of original and best-loved holiday songs for all ages celebrating the joy, wonder and spirit of Christmas.

Noah is an American songwriter, singer, and children’s entertainer from Seattle. Once a member of the award-winning children’s entertainment group Tickle Toon Typhoon, Noah has won several Emmy awards for his role in KOMO-TV’s children’s show, How ‘Bout That. He is also the founder of Tim Noah Productions and the creator of several albums and books for children.

THE PEAK 104.1 is proud to welcome This Must Be Christmas! starring Tim Noah and Rachel DeShon to the Tower Theatre on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:15pm.

