This Thursday!

Curious about what this year holds for interest rates, access to capital, and the effects on your business?

Join us for an engaging conversation with regional banking partners and community lenders about the impacts of federal monetary policy, interest rates, and lending trends.

With Guest Speakers:

Jeff Baker

Commercial Lending Team Manager, VP

Craft3

Ben Haag

VP, Commercial Group Manager

First Interstate Bank

Derek Bickel

Branch Manager

loanDepot

Dan Stake

Commercial Markets Director

Mid Oregon Credit Union

What’s Brewing

Trends in Business Lending — National to Local Perspectives

February 22 | 5-7:30pm

Tetherow Event Pavilion

$25 Members | $40 Non-Members

Register Now!

bendchamber.org