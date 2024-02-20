Cascade Business News
This Thursday!

Curious about what this year holds for interest rates, access to capital, and the effects on your business?

Join us for an engaging conversation with regional banking partners and community lenders about the impacts of federal monetary policy, interest rates, and lending trends.

With Guest Speakers:

Jeff Baker
Commercial Lending Team Manager, VP
Craft3

Ben Haag
VP, Commercial Group Manager
First Interstate Bank

Derek Bickel
Branch Manager
loanDepot

Dan Stake
Commercial Markets Director
Mid Oregon Credit Union

What’s Brewing
Trends in Business Lending — National to Local Perspectives
February 22 | 5-7:30pm
Tetherow Event Pavilion
$25 Members | $40 Non-Members
bendchamber.org

