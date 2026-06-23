This Thursday’s PubTalk Brings Big Ideas to OSU-Cascades

This Thursday, join EDCO for Central Oregon PubTalk at OSU-Cascades, where entrepreneurs, investors, students, and community members come together to celebrate innovation and hear from the people building Oregon’s next great companies.

This month’s PubTalk celebrates the tenth anniversary of InventOR with a special alumni panel featuring past winners and standout founders sharing the highs, lows and lessons from their entrepreneurial journeys. Attendees will also hear a student pitch from Brook Hamilton, founder of FireSense, an early wildfire detection startup helping communities respond faster when every minute counts.

Moderated by Juan Barraza, the original steward of InventOR, and emceed by Shanan Kelley, this special PubTalk offers a rare look at a decade of innovation and the founders helping shape what comes next.

Student Pitch: FireSense

Brook Hamilton

Founder, FireSense

Brook is a senior studying Computer Science at Oregon State University and the founder of FireSense, an early wildfire detection startup. Inspired by growing up in Oregon and witnessing the impacts of wildfire firsthand, Brook developed FireSense to help identify fires before they become visible. Using a network of environmental sensors and real-time monitoring, FireSense aims to give first responders, utilities and communities critical extra time to respond when every minute matters.

Program Agenda:*

4:30pm Networking

5:30pm Programming

Keynote:

InventOR Alumni Panel facilitated by Juan Barraza

Skyler Pearson

NexGarden

2017 InventOR Winner

Dagan Kay

Produce Mate

2018 InventOR Winner

Ashlei Morgan

The Reclaimers

2019 InventOR Winner

Blake Turner

Turner Automotive

2019 InventOR Second Place

Mark Morrison

Cold Connect

2025 InventOR Visionary Award Winner

Student Pitch:

Brook Hamilton

Founder, FireSense

*The order of speakers reflected in the agenda above is not necessarily the order in which they will present.

Thursday, June 25

OSU-Cascades, Edward J. Ray Hall

4:30pm Networking

5:30pm Program

Parking:

Free parking is available for PubTalk at OSU-Cascades, and attendees do not need a parking permit.

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