This Week!

Looking for a meaningful way to invest in your team’s growth and engagement? Send them to the Eighth Annual ET Summit, happening Thursday, April 24, from 12:30-6:30pm in downtown Bend.

This isn’t just another professional development day. It’s an energizing, hands-on experience designed to help your employees return with actionable insights, new strategies, and a fresh perspective — ready to take on what’s next.

The day begins at the Tower Theatre with our inspiring keynote speaker, Curt Steinhorst — a global presenter for companies like Honda, Cisco, and Nike, author of Can I Have Your Attention, and a Forbes-featured thought leader. Curt will share powerful strategies to help teams operate at high performance without burning out — drawing on his real-world experience leading teams in today’s fast-paced environment.

Meet Our Keynote Speaker

Meet our Emcee

Lynsey Harris is a news anchor at KTVZ, bringing Central Oregon the latest stories with passion and professionalism. Originally from Los Angeles, she unexpectedly found her way into anchoring after moving to Bend — a career shift that quickly became her calling. With a deep appreciation for storytelling and community connection, she’s dedicated to delivering news that matters. She’s honored to host the Emerging Talent Summit and is looking forward to celebrating innovation, ambition, and the next generation of industry leaders.

Breakout Sessions

After the keynote, your team will head into one of seven expert-led breakout sessions held in thoughtfully curated venues across downtown Bend. Sessions are designed to reflect the strength and innovation of our business community and cover critical topics including:

Artificial Intelligence Tools for Your Business

Burnout Rehab and Prehab: From Overwhelm to Empowerment

City of Bend 101: Priorities and Changes for the New Biennium

Leveraging Emotional Intelligence for Effective Communication

Money Mastery: Keep More, Grow More, Stress Less!

The Power of Being: Beyond Doing

Turning Your Workplace Woes Into Growth Opportunities

Breakout Session Speaks Include:

Justin Coats

Co-Founder,

Neesh AI

Lisa Flexner

Founder & Principal,

FlexHealth Consulting

Brett Larson

Leadership Development Program Facilitator & Leadership Coach

Connor McCullough

Financial Advisor

Jay Garcia

Certified Professional Coach

Kurt Barker

Partner, Best Best & Krieger LLP

Marielle Gallagher

Founder, Crunch HR

After Party

The day wraps up with our After Party at JDub, where attendees can relax, connect, and celebrate the day’s learning with food, beverages, a variety of raffle prizes from local businesses, and great company.

8th Annual ET Summit

April 24, 2025 | 12:30-6:30pm

Downtown Bend

Pricing: $95 Chamber Members | $110 Non-Members

FREE for ET Passport Holders!

bendchamber.org