THIS WEEK! What’s Brewing: Short Session Legislative Recap, March 12 — Register Now

THIS WEEK!
WHAT’S BREWING: 2026 Short Session Legislative Recap
What happens in Salem has a real impact on businesses here in Bend and across Central Oregon. The 2026 Legislative Session wrapped on March 6, with lawmakers taking on issues that range from taxes, jobs and recreational liability waivers to land use and housing supply.
Speakers
Anthony Broadman
Senator
Jason Kropf
Representative
Emerson Levy
Representative
Jennifer Stephens
Program Manager, Regional Business Alliance
Sara Odendahl
CEO, Bend Chamber
Emily Boyd
Government Affairs Manager, Bend Chamber
March 12 | 5-7:30pm
Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room
$30 for Members | $45 for Non-Members
Registration Required
TOMORROW!
BEND ET EXPERT LAB—Strategic Thinking
Strategic thinking is about seeing beyond the day-to-day. It means anticipating what’s ahead, making sense of complexity and aligning decisions with long-term goals. In this session, participants will strengthen their ability to connect vision with execution, move from reactive to intentional thinking and focus energy where it matters most.
March 11 | 3:45-6pm
OSU Cascades, Edward Ray Hall
$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Registration Required
RIBBON CUTTING for Exemplar Wealth Advisors
You’re Invited! Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Exemplar Wealth Advisors!
Formerly Rosell Wealth Management, the firm recently rebranded after 25 years of serving Central Oregon’s
March 26 | 4-6pm
Exemplar Wealth Advisors
FREE for Everyone
RSVP Requested
BEND ET SOCIAL @ Willamette Valley Vineyards
Join us for an engaging evening hosted by our friends at Willamette Valley Vineyards. This relaxed networking event features cozy conversation, beverages and delicious appetizers, interactive activities and a fun raffle!
March 31 | 5-7pm
Willamette Valley Vineyards
$15 for Members | $25 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Registration Required
BEND ET EXPERT LAB—Leading Change and Building Resilience
Change is inevitable, but how leaders guide their teams through it makes all the difference. This session explores both the emotional and practical realities of change, equipping leaders with tools to navigate uncertainty and help their teams emerge stronger, not stuck.
April 8 | 3:45-6pm
OSU Cascades, Obsidian Hall
$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Registration Required
RIBBON CUTTING for Bend Language Institute
You’re Invited! Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Bend Language Institute!
Come celebrate the new Bend Language Institute, celebrate their growth and highlight the deep connections they are building with the community!
April 9 | 4-6pm
Bend Language Institute
FREE for Everyone