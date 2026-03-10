THIS WEEK! What’s Brewing: Short Session Legislative Recap, March 12 — Register Now

THIS WEEK!

WHAT’S BREWING: 2026 Short Session Legislative Recap

What happens in Salem has a real impact on businesses here in Bend and across Central Oregon. The 2026 Legislative Session wrapped on March 6, with lawmakers taking on issues that range from taxes, jobs and recreational liability waivers to land use and housing supply.

Speakers

Anthony Broadman

Senator

Jason Kropf

Representative

Emerson Levy

Representative

Jennifer Stephens

Program Manager, Regional Business Alliance

Sara Odendahl

CEO, Bend Chamber

Emily Boyd

Government Affairs Manager, Bend Chamber

March 12 | 5-7:30pm

Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room

$30 for Members | $45 for Non-Members

BEND ET EXPERT LAB—Strategic Thinking

Strategic thinking is about seeing beyond the day-to-day. It means anticipating what’s ahead, making sense of complexity and aligning decisions with long-term goals. In this session, participants will strengthen their ability to connect vision with execution, move from reactive to intentional thinking and focus energy where it matters most.

March 11 | 3:45-6pm

OSU Cascades, Edward Ray Hall

$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders

RIBBON CUTTING for Exemplar Wealth Advisors

You’re Invited! Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Exemplar Wealth Advisors!

Formerly Rosell Wealth Management, the firm recently rebranded after 25 years of serving Central Oregon’s

March 26 | 4-6pm

Exemplar Wealth Advisors

FREE for Everyone

BEND ET SOCIAL @ Willamette Valley Vineyards

Join us for an engaging evening hosted by our friends at Willamette Valley Vineyards. This relaxed networking event features cozy conversation, beverages and delicious appetizers, interactive activities and a fun raffle!

March 31 | 5-7pm

Willamette Valley Vineyards

$15 for Members | $25 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders

BEND ET EXPERT LAB—Leading Change and Building Resilience

Change is inevitable, but how leaders guide their teams through it makes all the difference. This session explores both the emotional and practical realities of change, equipping leaders with tools to navigate uncertainty and help their teams emerge stronger, not stuck.

April 8 | 3:45-6pm

OSU Cascades, Obsidian Hall

$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders

RIBBON CUTTING for Bend Language Institute

You’re Invited! Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Bend Language Institute!

Come celebrate the new Bend Language Institute, celebrate their growth and highlight the deep connections they are building with the community!

April 9 | 4-6pm

Bend Language Institute

FREE for Everyone

