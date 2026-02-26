This Weekend in Sunriver & Bend

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

Live Chamber Music in the Libraries!

Enjoy two free public concerts presented by the Central Oregon Symphony Association’s Music in Public Places series.

The Cascade Chamber Players, have been bringing string quartet performances to Central Oregon since 1977.

The High Desert Wind Quintet will provide an intimate performance and bring live chamber music into the heart of the community.

Experience the beauty of live chamber music and the exceptional talent of local musicians—right in your community library!

Music in Public Places

Saturday, February 28, 2pm

Cascade Chamber Players

at the Sunriver Public Library | 2 pm

No ticket required. Family-friendly.Performances typically last an hour.

High Desert Wind Quintet

at the Barber Library, COCC | 2 pm

No ticket required. Family-friendly. Performances typically last an hour.

cosymphony.com/music-in-public-places