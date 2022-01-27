(Graphic | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

Nationwide Trek Features Special Guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith

Five-time GRAMMY Awards nominee Thomas Rhett is unveiling details today for his headlining Bring The Bar To You Tour. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Dos Primos, the tour kicks off on June 17 in Gilford, New Hampshire, and will visit over 30 cities throughout the U.S. Taking its name from a to-be-released song from the superstar’s upcoming sixth studio album Where We Started (The Valory Music Co.), the tour features special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 10am local time. HomeTeam members can access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, January 25 at 10am local time. Citi is the official card of the Bring The Bar To You Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 25 at noon local time until Thursday, January 27 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com. For complete ticket and pre-sale details visit thomasrhett.com.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Thomas Rhett said. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud – I’m counting down the days already!”

Inspired by his return to the road last year as he “continues to be one of the genre’s hardest working artists” (People), Thomas Rhett’s upcoming sixth studio album Where We Started will be available on April 1. Fans can pre-order the album now.

Bring The Bar To You Tour Dates:

June 17, 2022 — Gilford, New Hampshire — Bank of NH Pavilion

June 18, 2022 — Gilford, New Hampshire — Bank of NH Pavilion

June 23, 2022 — Bethel, New York — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 24, 2022 — Hershey, Pennsylvania — Hersheypark Stadium

June 25, 2022 — Virginia Beach, Virgina — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 14, 2022 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15, 2022 — Darien Center, New York — Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16, 2022 — Detroit, Michigan — Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 21, 2022 — Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 22, 2022 — Atlanta, Gorgia — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 23, 2022 — Charleston, South Carolina — Credit One Stadium

August 11, 2022 — Salt Lake City, Utah — USANA Amphitheatre

August 12, 2022 — Morrison, Colorado — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 13, 2022 — Albuquerque, New Mexico — Isleta Amphitheater

August 18, 2022 — Seattle, Washington — White River Amphitheatre

August 19, 2022 — Bend, Oregon — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 25, 2022 — Mountain View, California — Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 26, 2022 — Wheatland, California — Toyota Amphitheatre

September 22, 2022 — Columbia, Missouri — Mizzou Arena

September 23, 2022 — Springfield, Missouri — JQH Arena

September 24, 2022 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

September 29, 2022 — Grand Forks, North Dakota — Alerus Center

September 30, 2022 — Bismarck, North Dakota — Bismarck Event Center

October 1, 2022 — Sioux Falls, South Dakota — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

October 6, 2022 — Boise, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena

October 7, 2022 — Bozeman, Montana — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

October 8, 2022 — Missoula, Montana — Adams Center

October 13, 2022 — Moline, Illinois — TaxSlayer Center

October 14, 2022 — Evansville, Indiana — Ford Center

October 15, 2022 — Dayton, Ohio — Nutter Center

Ten years after signing his first record deal with Big Machine Label Group’s The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett — dubbed “the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music” (Variety) — has five studio albums, 18 multi-PLATINUM and GOLD-certified No. 1 hits, 12 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). He has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period. Inspired by family, friends and love of the outdoors, Thomas Rhett founded the Dos Primos Tequila Company alongside his cousin Jeff Worn in 2019. Dos Primos is available at retailers nationally now.

Texas native Parker McCollum’s debut MCA Nashville album Gold Chain Cowboy was the highest first week debut album of 2021 and his platinum single Pretty Heart was the only debut single to ship to radio and reach #1 in 2020. With over one billion LTD domestic streams, McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more, as well as MusicRow’s 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and an all-genre Apple Up Next Artist for 2021. McCollum sold out over 40 shows in 2021.

Born to write songs, Conner Smith grew up watching his mother interview musicians and was transfixed listening to stories of where those hooks came from. He signed to BMI at age nine with original material before collaborating with award-winning songwriters Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell while still in high school. His recent debut collection DIDN’T GO TOO FAR is available now via The Valory Music Co. Produced by Zach Crowell, Smith co-wrote four of the six tracks, amplifying his songwriting prowess throughout. Continuing to build momentum, he was just named to prestigious lists such as ‘Spotify’s Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2022’, ‘Amazon Music’s 2022 Amazon Artist To Watch’ as well as the all genre ‘Artists To Watch 2022: The Pandora Ten list’.

