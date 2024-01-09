Three Alliance Members Receive Oregon Health Authority Grants to Improve Mental Health Workforce

The Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges & Universities (The Alliance) is pleased to share that three of its membership have received substantial grant funding from The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to help increase capacity and diversity in the state’s mental health workforce.

These grants are part of $60 million allocated to the OHA by the Oregon legislature as part of the Behavioral Health Workforce Initiative. The program aims to increase and diversify Oregon’s behavioral health workforce through scholarships, loan repayment, retention and peer workforce development, and through clinical supervision grants.

According to The Alliance’s recent economic impact report, the activities of its member institutions and their alumni in the health care and social assistance industry sector supported 4,890 jobs in Oregon during fiscal year 2020-21. The funding received by Bushnell University, Lewis & Clark College, and Pacific University is a pivotal step towards strengthening Oregon’s mental health care system. With increased access to financial support, diverse students are empowered to pursue and complete essential degrees in clinical mental health counseling, social work, and clinical psychology, ensuring a future workforce that reflects and serves the vibrant communities within the state. This investment in education not only fosters individual success, but also paves the way for culturally competent and readily available mental health services for all Oregonians. The future of mental health care in Oregon looks brighter, thanks to the combined efforts of The Alliance, its member institutions, and the OHA.

