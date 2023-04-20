Tickets Now on Sale for Deschutes River Conservancy’s RiverFeast Dinner & Auction

Anglers, paddlers, and river lovers of all stripes are invited to gather for RiverFeast, the Deschutes River Conservancy’s (DRC) upcoming gala fundraiser. Set to take place on May 4 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, the event promises an evening of celebration as guests learn about DRC’s latest restoration initiatives while enjoying a three-course dinner, signature cocktail, and fine wine.

The Deschutes River Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring streamflow and improving water quality in the Deschutes River Basin through collaborative solutions. RiverFeast is a vital opportunity to raise unrestricted funds that support the organization’s efforts to restore and protect the Deschutes River and its tributaries.

The RiverFeast event will feature a three-course dinner from Cascade Catering Company, Va Piano wine, a surprise signature cocktail, and a Dessert Dash. In addition to perusing a range of raffle and live auction items, attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the organization’s efforts to improve the health of the river and its surrounding ecosystem.

Tickets are now on sale. Tickets are $125, and a limited number of full tables are also available.

“We are grateful to Hayden Homes and the rest of our sponsors for their support of our RiverFeast fundraiser,” shared Kate Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Deschutes River Conservancy. “Their commitment to sustainability and community involvement aligns perfectly with our organization’s values, and we look forward to partnering with them to make a difference in the Deschutes Basin.”

Hayden Homes’ sponsorship of RiverFeast demonstrates the company’s dedication to environmental sustainability and community engagement. The company has a long-standing commitment to building homes that are both energy-efficient and environmentally responsible. Hayden Homes also actively supports a variety of non-profit organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest, including those focused on environmental conservation, affordable housing, and education.

