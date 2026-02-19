Tickets On Sale NOW for IN A LANDSCAPE’s 11th Season!

(Photo by Arthur Hitchcock for IN A LANDSCAPE)

We’re excited for you to join us as we enter our second decade of classical music in the wild. This season we return to familiar favorites and new breathtaking settings. We can’t wait to see you this summer!

Need help making your ticket purchase? Here’s a guide:

The “purchase tickets” button above will take you to the Events page. Click on an event to learn more and add tickets to your cart. Under “Tickets for Admission,” select the quantity of tickets you’d like to purchase. Tickets to multiple concerts can live in your cart to simplify the checkout process. To purchase tickets you will need to either log-in to your Afton Ticket Account or purchase as a guest. Complete the Order Questions – The additional questions provide important information that help us secure grant funding and track mission-driven goals.

Questions?

For ticketing support, email tickets@inalandscape.org.

For donor-related inquiries, contact our Donor Relations Manager, David Robinson, at david@inalandscape.org.

Sponsorships Available

Are you, your business, or a group of friends interested in sponsoring a concert? Sponsorship benefits include on-stage recognition, promotional opportunities, and features in printed and online publications. Contact Lori Noack at lori@inalandscape.org to learn more!

inalandscape.org