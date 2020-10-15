Tickets on Sale Now for The Center Foundation’s Annual Raffle

(Poster | Courtesy of The Center Foundation)

The Center Foundation, a Central Oregon nonprofit providing sports medicine services to high school students, is excited to announce its sixth annual raffle event, a fundraiser to support the Foundation’s high school sports medicine program. In honor of The Center Foundation’s 20th anniversary this year, tickets are on sale for just $20 each. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold to increase participants’ chances of winning.

“The Center Foundation is proud to offer our sports medicine services at no cost to Central Oregon students or their families, and we rely on fundraising to provide nationally certified athletic trainers to each of our high schools,” said Sonja Donohue, executive director of The Center Foundation. “2020 has been a challenging year for all nonprofit organizations, but we are pivoting where we can to continue to stand behind our Central Oregon student athletes. Every raffle ticket purchased helps support our mission to promote the health and safety of youth in our community through access to sports medicine services.”

Prizes for the 2020 Raffle include:

Mexico Getaway: Seven nights at an exclusive, four-diamond oceanfront property. Choose from Acapulco, Nuevo Vallarta, Cancun, Puerto Penasco or Cabo San Lucas. This package does not expire for two years!

Where’s the Beef: A new freezer from Standard TV and Appliance filled with one-quarter steer, cut and packaged, 100 percent grass-fed Central Oregon beef from Blue Mountain Ranch in Paulina, Oregon. Your new freezer will be stocked with a variety of cuts including tenderloin, rib steaks, t-bone, brisket, short ribs, burgers and more.

Lakeside Life: A two-night getaway for two at Suttle Lake Lodge & Boathouse, complete with a $100 dining voucher for the Suttle Lake Boathouse Restaurant.

Beautiful You: A treatment and product package from EsthetixMD to moisturize and pamper the skin — just in time for winter.

Mountain Magic: Ride the Northwest’s steepest, fastest and highest-elevation zipline at Mt. Bachelor, and enjoy a breathtaking sunset dinner for two.

In order to respect the health and safety of participants and employees, the raffle drawing will take place virtually on November 20 at 12pm PST on The Center Foundation’s Facebook page. Winners do not need to be present to win, and will be notified by phone and/or email.

Proceeds from ticket sales support The Center Foundation’s high school sports medicine program. The Center Foundation places certified athletic trainers in Central Oregon high schools to prevent and manage injuries and concussions in young athletes. Learn more about The Center Foundation at CenterFoundation.org.

To purchase $20 for 2020 Raffle tickets, visit centerfoundation.org/2020-raffle.

CenterFoundation.org